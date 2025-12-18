Nick Reiner made eerie comments about killing a dog in unearthed video before parents’ death

59 mins ago

Nick Reiner, the son of Rob and Michele Reiner, made comments about drugs and killing a dog in a bizarre YouTube video that has resurfaced.

Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were pronounced dead on Sunday, after being discovered with stab wounds by their daughter, Rory, in their LA home. Nick has been arrested and charged over their murders.

Nick is one of four children of the Reiner family, alongside Tracey, Jake, and Romy Reiner. The 32-year-old was previously estranged from his family following a drug addiction during his teenage years. And now, a video he seemingly posted in 2016 has resurfaced this week.

New York Post dug up the amateur video, and as per the publication it came from his YouTube channel. In it, Nick can be seeing talking about doing drugs, and he jokingly claimed he was going to kill a dog.

The video is framed as a mockumentary, in which Nick was playing a music mogul named “Dddavid”. As he walked around his neighbourhood, an interviewer behind the camera asked him a series of questions. Nick’s sister Romy also made an appearance.

At one point, Nick attempted to answer a question whilst there was a barking dog in the background. “I’m gonna go f*cking kill that f*cking dog,” he said, before Who Let The Dogs Out started playing. Nick was also asked “Where’d you get this weed?”, and in a later scene acted out snorting white powder. Nick was then asked if he’d “bought heroin”.

In a scene later on, Nick rapped: “I’m never gonna f*cking fail and you know, you’re gonna have to bail me outta jail.” According to CNN, Nick is currently being held without bail.

A 2016 interview with Rob and Nick Reiner is also now being reshared after the murders. The father-son duo worked on Being Charlie, a drama film based on Nick Reiner’s experience of heroin addiction and homelessness. “If your kid is going through rough times, as a parent your main job is to keep your child safe,” Rob said in an interview with BUILD.

Talking about making the film with his dad, Nick said: “It wasn’t very tough, it was a pretty nice experience for me, I don’t really think it was tough at all.” Rob added: “I mean, we did get into fights over things, but ultimately it forced us to make the film better. The whole process for me, I can just speak for myself, it did make me understand him a lot more and it did make me a better father, hopefully it did.”

Featured image via YouTube.