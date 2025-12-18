The Tab
Watch Jennifer Lawrence throw major shade at Leonardo DiCaprio in their viral interview

The vibes are so awkward

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Variety are back with actors on actors, and for obvious megastar reasons all eyes were on Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio who were paired up. On paper of course this is an iconic pairing of two megastars – but the actual reality has shown up the major differences between their vibes. Jennifer Lawrence is terminally charismatic and fun and always has been, despite her level of fame almost instantly skyrocketing when she made it big. Leo on the other hand… is dry. Jennifer Lawrence is carrying the entire chat between her and Leonardo DiCaprio, but the most viral clip has come out of the shade she threw at him that people have interpreted to be a dig at the age of his usual dates.

Masterful shade, to be fair

In the clip, Jennifer Lawrence says she really loved seeing Leonardo DiCaprio play a father with a teenage daughter in his acclaimed 2025 film One Battle After Another. She said then “I’m so sad you don’t have a teenage daughter. You look great with one.”

After this, people quickly interpreted it to be major shade at Leo for his reputation of dating younger women. I don’t know if she actually meant that but he gritted his teeth and chuckled dryly. Which is basically all he was giving for the entire chat to be honest.

Leo also said he’s never watched Titanic

In another particularly dry moment, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed he’s never watched Titanic – to which Jennifer Lawrence was horrified. Because how on earth could you not watch one of the biggest blockbusters of all time back? I get when you’re an actor it must be cringe to watch yourself and can understand why you might want to avoid that… but would you not want to see at least how they pulled off all the special effects?

Jennifer Lawrence said she doesn’t watch her own movies but she did once watch American Hustle. She also said she’d watch her own movie if it was Titanic. Real af.

