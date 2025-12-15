‘We didn’t bond’: Rob Reiner and son Nick discuss ‘troubled’ relationship in resurfaced clip

7 hours ago

A Rob Reiner interview with his son, Nick Reiner, where they talk about their relationship, is resurfacing in light of the director’s tragic death.

Rob Reiner was the director of several iconic films, including When Harry Met Sally and Stand By Me. It was announced that Rob and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their LA home in the early hours of this morning. According to the BBC, a homicide investigation is now underway, however any persons of interest or suspects have not been made public.

A 2016 interview with Rob and Nick Reiner is now being reshared after this incident. The father-son duo worked on Being Charlie, a drama film based on Nick Reiner’s experience of heroin addiction and homelessness.

“If your kid is going through rough times, as a parent your main job is to keep your child safe,” Rob said in an interview with BUILD.

“We didn’t really bond a lot as a kid. He really likes baseball, I like basketball, and he could watch that with my brother,” Nick said. Rob and Michele Reiner had three children together and Tracy Reiner, a child from Rob’s earlier marriage.

Nick Reiner talked about how his dad’s fame never made a difference in their relationship and how his legendary status in the film industry never clicked for him.

“It never crossed my mind,” he said.

While working on Being Charlie together, Nick and Rob said they were able to help heal their relationship after a rocky period during Nick’s years of drug addiction.

“It wasn’t very tough, it was a pretty nice experience for me, I don’t really think it was tough at all,” Nick said on making a film with his dad.

“I mean, we did get into fights over things, but ultimately it forced us to make the film better. The whole process for me, I can just speak for myself, it did make me understand him a lot more and it did make me a better father, hopefully it did,” Rob responded.

He added: “I think the binding came not from the story itself but from the fact that we were working on a movie together.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Youtube