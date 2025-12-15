The Tab

‘We didn’t bond’: Rob Reiner and son Nick discuss ‘troubled’ relationship in resurfaced clip

Rob Reiner died earlier today

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

A Rob Reiner interview with his son, Nick Reiner, where they talk about their relationship, is resurfacing in light of the director’s tragic death.

Rob Reiner was the director of several iconic films, including When Harry Met Sally and Stand By Me. It was announced that Rob and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their LA home in the early hours of this morning. According to the BBC, a homicide investigation is now underway, however any persons of interest or suspects have not been made public.

A 2016 interview with Rob and Nick Reiner is now being reshared after this incident. The father-son duo worked on Being Charlie, a drama film based on Nick Reiner’s experience of heroin addiction and homelessness.

“If your kid is going through rough times, as a parent your main job is to keep your child safe,” Rob said in an interview with BUILD.

“We didn’t really bond a lot as a kid. He really likes baseball, I like basketball, and he could watch that with my brother,” Nick said. Rob and Michele Reiner had three children together and Tracy Reiner, a child from Rob’s earlier marriage.

Nick Reiner talked about how his dad’s fame never made a difference in their relationship and how his legendary status in the film industry never clicked for him.

“It never crossed my mind,” he said.

While working on Being Charlie together, Nick and Rob said they were able to help heal their relationship after a rocky period during Nick’s years of drug addiction.

“It wasn’t very tough, it was a pretty nice experience for me, I don’t really think it was tough at all,” Nick said on making a film with his dad.

“I mean, we did get into fights over things, but ultimately it forced us to make the film better. The whole process for me, I can just speak for myself, it did make me understand him a lot more and it did make me a better father, hopefully it did,” Rob responded.

He added: “I think the binding came not from the story itself but from the fact that we were working on a movie together.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Youtube

More on: Celebrity Film US
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

Read Next

Bondi Beach gunman update hero family

‘He wasn’t thinking’: Family shares update on Bondi Beach hero who risked his life to stop gunman

Man charged with death of King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Diddy sex worker bodily fluid reason collected

Escort from Diddy’s freak offs reveals disgusting reason he allegedly ‘collected’ bodily fluids

Latest

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!