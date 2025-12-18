The Tab

‘That never crossed my mind’: Rob Reiner defends Nick in resurfaced interview after arrest

‘I get crazy, you don’t want to set me off’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

A resurfaced interview clip of Rob and Nick Reiner showing the father defending his son’s past is now going viral on X.

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, died on 14 December, in what police are now investigating as a homicide. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and had his first court appearance yesterday.

During the press tour of the 2016 film Being Charlie, Rob and Nick Reiner made several public appearances together. The film was co-created by the father-son duo and was loosely based on Nick’s struggles with drug addiction and homelessness as a teenager and young adult. An All Access live television interview is now getting reshared on social media.

“You don’t seem very fiery to me,” the interviewer said to Nick.

Nick responded: “I get crazy, you don’t want to set me off.”

The interviewer looked surprised, and Rob Reiner laughed and nodded his head at Nick.

“Were you ever worried that Nick could shine poorly on your career or something?” the interviewer asked Rob..

“No that never crossed my mind,” Rob said. “In my opinion, the reason why they’re taking, whether it’s drugs or alcohol or gambling, whatever they’re doing, they’re doing it because there’s a pain. There’s something inside- they don’t feel good! They don’t feel good about themselves and they’re self medicating. [They have] to try and understand why it is they’re not feeling good.”

After the first court appearance and hearing, Nick Reiner’s lawyers issued a public statement ahead of his trial.

“We all recognise the tragedy, there’s very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case,” he said. “We ask that you allow the system to move forward in the way it was designed to move forward. Not with a rush to judgement, not with jumping to conclusions but with restraint and with dignity and with the respect that this system deserves and the family deserve.”

