Rob Reiner’s children release heartbreaking statement as Nick is charged with parents’ murder

They’ve asked for privacy

Hebe Hancock | News

The children of legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner have released an emotional statement following the “unimaginable” deaths of their parents in their Brentwood home.

Jake and Romy Reiner spoke out for the first time since their brother, 31-year-old Nick Reiner, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. They described their parents not just as family, but as their “best friends”.

In a statement provided to CBS News, the siblings expressed the depth of their grief: “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

The pair also thanked the public, before requesting privacy: “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

It has been reported by ABC News that Romy was the one who discovered her parents’ bodies on Sunday.

Nick Reiner appeared briefly in court on Wednesday. While he has not yet entered a plea, he faces a special circumstance allegation for the personal use of a “dangerous and deadly weapon”, identified by police as a knife.

Rob Reiner was the visionary behind some of cinema’s most iconic films, including The Princess Bride and Stand By Me. He met Michele Singer on the set of When Harry Met Sally… in 1989. The couple had been married for over 30 years and shared three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy. Rob is also survived by his daughter, Tracy Reiner, from his first marriage to the late Penny Marshall.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@romyreiner

