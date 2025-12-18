The Tab

CCTV footage shows what Nick Reiner was doing an hour before his arrest, and it’s chilling

It’s eerie to watch

Hebe Hancock | News

New security footage has captured the moment Nick Reiner entered an LA gas station to buy a sports drink, just one hour before he was swarmed by police and arrested for the death of his parents.

The 32-year-old son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer was filmed at an Arco station near Exposition Park on Sunday night. The bodies of his parents, the legendary director, 78, and his wife, had been discovered earlier that day.

Credit: ABC, LA District Attorney

In the footage released by LA police, Reiner is seen arriving at approximately 8.20pm. Wearing a striped tracksuit jacket, a baseball cap, and carrying a red backpack, he appears visibly on edge. After initially entering the store, he quickly turns around and exits to scan the street. He then heads back inside, where he is seen glancing repeatedly behind him while walking to the coolers, and grabbing a blue Gatorade before heading to the checkout.

By 9.15pm, the scene changed drastically. Separate footage obtained by ABC News shows Reiner standing on a corner across the intersection from the gas station. Within seconds, several unmarked police vehicles pull up and surround him. Reiner is seen immediately throwing his arms in the air and surrendering to officers.

Nick Reiner has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. While he was expected in court on Tuesday, his lawyer, Alan Jackson, claimed he was unable to attend due to “unspecified health reasons”.

How to play the viral 'say the word on beat' game that's all over TikTok right now

Here's how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people's?!

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix's Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect – is it actually AI?

Addressing the court on Wednesday, Jackson said: “We all recognise the tragedy… there’s very complex and serious issues associated with this case.” When asked by the judge if he understood his right to a speedy trial, Nick reportedly gave a simple, “Yes, your honour.”

Because of the “special circumstance” of multiple murders and the use of a deadly weapon (a knife), the death penalty is technically on the table.

However, LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman told reporters today that a final decision on capital punishment hasn’t been made, noting: “Prosecuting these cases involving family members are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching cases that this office faces.”

Hebe Hancock | News

Here’s which Christmas movie you should watch based on your Lancaster University college

Ella Yarwood

Because we could all do with watching a Christmas film to get into the festive spirit

Your guide to festivities in Birmingham over the Christmas Week

Hannah Camilleri

Staying in Birmingham over the Christmas week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

How to see Twitter Wrapped 2025

Here’s how to get your Twitter Wrapped 2025, and see what you tweeted about most

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s pretty accurate

‘That never crossed my mind’: Rob Reiner defends Nick in resurfaced interview after arrest

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I get crazy, you don’t want to set me off’

Nick Reiner made eerie comments about killing a dog in unearthed video before parents’ death

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested on suspicion of murder

Here’s how to regain the magic of a childhood Christmas as a Warwick student

Amelia Phillpotts

Your ultimate tips and tricks to make this year one to remember

So, here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, because it’s actually a real thing

Ellissa Bain

What doesn’t have a Wrapped these days?!

Heated Rivalry

We FINALLY get to watch Heated Rivalry’s filth in the UK, so here’s when and where it’s dropping

Kieran Galpin

The best Christmas present!!

Jennifer Lawrence Leonardo DiCaprio

Watch Jennifer Lawrence throw major shade at Leonardo DiCaprio in their viral interview

Harrison Brocklehurst

The vibes are so awkward

