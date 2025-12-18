CCTV footage shows what Nick Reiner was doing an hour before his arrest, and it’s chilling

1 hour ago

New security footage has captured the moment Nick Reiner entered an LA gas station to buy a sports drink, just one hour before he was swarmed by police and arrested for the death of his parents.

The 32-year-old son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer was filmed at an Arco station near Exposition Park on Sunday night. The bodies of his parents, the legendary director, 78, and his wife, had been discovered earlier that day.

In the footage released by LA police, Reiner is seen arriving at approximately 8.20pm. Wearing a striped tracksuit jacket, a baseball cap, and carrying a red backpack, he appears visibly on edge. After initially entering the store, he quickly turns around and exits to scan the street. He then heads back inside, where he is seen glancing repeatedly behind him while walking to the coolers, and grabbing a blue Gatorade before heading to the checkout.

By 9.15pm, the scene changed drastically. Separate footage obtained by ABC News shows Reiner standing on a corner across the intersection from the gas station. Within seconds, several unmarked police vehicles pull up and surround him. Reiner is seen immediately throwing his arms in the air and surrendering to officers.

Nick Reiner has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. While he was expected in court on Tuesday, his lawyer, Alan Jackson, claimed he was unable to attend due to “unspecified health reasons”.

Addressing the court on Wednesday, Jackson said: “We all recognise the tragedy… there’s very complex and serious issues associated with this case.” When asked by the judge if he understood his right to a speedy trial, Nick reportedly gave a simple, “Yes, your honour.”

Because of the “special circumstance” of multiple murders and the use of a deadly weapon (a knife), the death penalty is technically on the table.

However, LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman told reporters today that a final decision on capital punishment hasn’t been made, noting: “Prosecuting these cases involving family members are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching cases that this office faces.”

