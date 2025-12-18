The Tab

So, here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, because it’s actually a real thing

What doesn’t have a Wrapped these days?!

Ellissa Bain | Trends

First we had Spotify Wrapped, then Snapchat Wrapped and YouTube Wrapped – and now it’s time to say hello to LinkedIn Wrapped 2025. Yes, it’s actually a real thing, and here’s how to get it.

LinkedIn’s Year In Review gives you a recap of your year on the website, highlighting all kinds of things, including how many times you went on the site, the peak times you used LinkedIn and the total number of posts you shared.

It also tells you how many comments you made, the total number of new connections and how many impressions your profile received overall. Then, you’ll get a personality that describes the way you used LinkedIn.

Credit: LinkedIn

Plus, LinkedIn Wrapped gives you some historic stats too, like the exact date you joined LinkedIn and your first ever connection on the website.

All of it is compiled into a nice highlight reel that can be shared on social media, and it’s really easy to find.

Here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025

To see your LinkedIn Year In Review, open the LinkedIn app and click ‘Home’ in the bottom bar. There should be a banner at the top of the screen titled “Year In Review” that will take you to your highlight reel. Or, click here to go straight to it.

Credit: LinkedIn

If you can’t find it, this is probably why

If you can’t find your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, that’s probably because you’re trying to get it on the web. It’s only accessible on the LinkedIn app, not the website, so you’ll need to download that.

Most Read

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect – is it actually AI?

Another reason your LinkedIn Wrapped might not be showing is that you didn’t use the website enough in 2025, so there isn’t enough data to give you a Year In Review.

“Year in Review gives members a new way to reflect on how they learned, connected, and grew in 2025,” LinkedIn editor in chief Dan Roth said in a statement to Business Insider. “It’s a fun way to look back on the year and celebrate milestones like new jobs, skills, and moments of professional growth.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image by LinkedIn

More on: Trends
Ellissa Bain | Trends

Read Next

NYT Games has launched a Wrapped for Wordle and its other games, here’s how to do it

Here’s how to see your Uber and Uber Eats Wrapped 2025, and why it’s not showing up

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

Latest

Here’s which Christmas movie you should watch based on your Lancaster University college

Ella Yarwood

Because we could all do with watching a Christmas film to get into the festive spirit

Your guide to festivities in Birmingham over the Christmas Week

Hannah Camilleri

Staying in Birmingham over the Christmas week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

How to see Twitter Wrapped 2025

Here’s how to get your Twitter Wrapped 2025, and see what you tweeted about most

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s pretty accurate

‘That never crossed my mind’: Rob Reiner defends Nick in resurfaced interview after arrest

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I get crazy, you don’t want to set me off’

Nick Reiner made eerie comments about killing a dog in unearthed video before parents’ death

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested on suspicion of murder

Here’s how to regain the magic of a childhood Christmas as a Warwick student

Amelia Phillpotts

Your ultimate tips and tricks to make this year one to remember

So, here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, because it’s actually a real thing

Ellissa Bain

What doesn’t have a Wrapped these days?!

Heated Rivalry

We FINALLY get to watch Heated Rivalry’s filth in the UK, so here’s when and where it’s dropping

Kieran Galpin

The best Christmas present!!

CCTV footage shows what Nick Reiner was doing an hour before his arrest, and it’s chilling

Hebe Hancock

It’s eerie to watch

Jennifer Lawrence Leonardo DiCaprio

Watch Jennifer Lawrence throw major shade at Leonardo DiCaprio in their viral interview

Harrison Brocklehurst

The vibes are so awkward

Here’s which Christmas movie you should watch based on your Lancaster University college

Ella Yarwood

Because we could all do with watching a Christmas film to get into the festive spirit

Your guide to festivities in Birmingham over the Christmas Week

Hannah Camilleri

Staying in Birmingham over the Christmas week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

How to see Twitter Wrapped 2025

Here’s how to get your Twitter Wrapped 2025, and see what you tweeted about most

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s pretty accurate

‘That never crossed my mind’: Rob Reiner defends Nick in resurfaced interview after arrest

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I get crazy, you don’t want to set me off’

Nick Reiner made eerie comments about killing a dog in unearthed video before parents’ death

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested on suspicion of murder

Here’s how to regain the magic of a childhood Christmas as a Warwick student

Amelia Phillpotts

Your ultimate tips and tricks to make this year one to remember

So, here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, because it’s actually a real thing

Ellissa Bain

What doesn’t have a Wrapped these days?!

Heated Rivalry

We FINALLY get to watch Heated Rivalry’s filth in the UK, so here’s when and where it’s dropping

Kieran Galpin

The best Christmas present!!

CCTV footage shows what Nick Reiner was doing an hour before his arrest, and it’s chilling

Hebe Hancock

It’s eerie to watch

Jennifer Lawrence Leonardo DiCaprio

Watch Jennifer Lawrence throw major shade at Leonardo DiCaprio in their viral interview

Harrison Brocklehurst

The vibes are so awkward