So, here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, because it’s actually a real thing

First we had Spotify Wrapped, then Snapchat Wrapped and YouTube Wrapped – and now it’s time to say hello to LinkedIn Wrapped 2025. Yes, it’s actually a real thing, and here’s how to get it.

LinkedIn’s Year In Review gives you a recap of your year on the website, highlighting all kinds of things, including how many times you went on the site, the peak times you used LinkedIn and the total number of posts you shared.

It also tells you how many comments you made, the total number of new connections and how many impressions your profile received overall. Then, you’ll get a personality that describes the way you used LinkedIn.

Plus, LinkedIn Wrapped gives you some historic stats too, like the exact date you joined LinkedIn and your first ever connection on the website.

All of it is compiled into a nice highlight reel that can be shared on social media, and it’s really easy to find.

Here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025

To see your LinkedIn Year In Review, open the LinkedIn app and click ‘Home’ in the bottom bar. There should be a banner at the top of the screen titled “Year In Review” that will take you to your highlight reel. Or, click here to go straight to it.

If you can’t find it, this is probably why

If you can’t find your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, that’s probably because you’re trying to get it on the web. It’s only accessible on the LinkedIn app, not the website, so you’ll need to download that.

Another reason your LinkedIn Wrapped might not be showing is that you didn’t use the website enough in 2025, so there isn’t enough data to give you a Year In Review.

“Year in Review gives members a new way to reflect on how they learned, connected, and grew in 2025,” LinkedIn editor in chief Dan Roth said in a statement to Business Insider. “It’s a fun way to look back on the year and celebrate milestones like new jobs, skills, and moments of professional growth.”

Featured image by LinkedIn