The Tab

‘Did I tell you to be my fan?’: Burna Boy brutally responds after kicking woman out of show

He’s doubling down

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Burna Boy has given his response to the backlash he got after kicking a couple out of his concert for sleeping, and he’s not backing down from his decision.

Last week, Nigerian artist Burna Boy went viral after stopping his show in Denver because he spotted a woman near the front row sleeping. He called her out, saying he didn’t want to perform until her and the man she was with left the building.

@hypetribe.ng

Moment Burna Boy asked a fan to take his girlfriend home because they were sleeping at his show last night in denver 🇺🇸🤯

♬ original sound – HYPETRIBE

“When I stand up here and I see you over there with your girl sleeping in front of me, it pisses me the f*ck off,” the musician said.  “So please take her the f*ck home. Fast.”

In a new livestream clip, Burna Boy doubled down on his choice, joking about the situation with his friends after his live chat got flooded with people telling him to address the situation.

“Did I tell you all to be my fans? I am only looking for fans who have money this period,” he said in Pidgin English, a popular language in Nigeria.

He added: “This period is a very very treacherous period.”

The woman, Chaltu Jateny, responded to the original concert clip in a TikTok comment, explaining that her daughter’s father had just passed away, and she’d gone to the concert to take her mind off the depression she was feeling.

She added: “He took forever to come out and I was tired. We paid to be there and if I wanted to close my eyes and sleep, I can do that. It is my money that I wasted not his. And for all of you in the comment section being nasty, how about showing kindness because you never know what someone is going through.”

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

This controversy has turned lots of people against Burna, who has 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

“Pride is before a fall . We will all be here,” one person on X said.

“The fame got to his head. These past few years, he’s gone against everything he used to stand for. People fall off, he should remember that,” said another.

The Tab has reached out to Burna Boy for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok

More on: Celebrity TikTok Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Ariana Grande

Why are Ethan Slater and Ariana so cold to each other in public? An insider has spilt the deets

Sarah Paulson makes terrible Diddy ‘freak-off’ joke on latest episode of All’s Fair

Woman kicked out Burna Boy concert for falling asleep reveals sad reason she was so tired

Latest

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

The three major reasons why Wicked: For Good has got such worse reviews than the first film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s getting slated so much harder

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

The three major reasons why Wicked: For Good has got such worse reviews than the first film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s getting slated so much harder