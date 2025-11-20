‘Did I tell you to be my fan?’: Burna Boy brutally responds after kicking woman out of show

1 day ago

Burna Boy has given his response to the backlash he got after kicking a couple out of his concert for sleeping, and he’s not backing down from his decision.

Last week, Nigerian artist Burna Boy went viral after stopping his show in Denver because he spotted a woman near the front row sleeping. He called her out, saying he didn’t want to perform until her and the man she was with left the building.

“When I stand up here and I see you over there with your girl sleeping in front of me, it pisses me the f*ck off,” the musician said. “So please take her the f*ck home. Fast.”

In a new livestream clip, Burna Boy doubled down on his choice, joking about the situation with his friends after his live chat got flooded with people telling him to address the situation.

“Did I tell you all to be my fans? I am only looking for fans who have money this period,” he said in Pidgin English, a popular language in Nigeria.

He added: “This period is a very very treacherous period.”

The woman, Chaltu Jateny, responded to the original concert clip in a TikTok comment, explaining that her daughter’s father had just passed away, and she’d gone to the concert to take her mind off the depression she was feeling.

She added: “He took forever to come out and I was tired. We paid to be there and if I wanted to close my eyes and sleep, I can do that. It is my money that I wasted not his. And for all of you in the comment section being nasty, how about showing kindness because you never know what someone is going through.”

This controversy has turned lots of people against Burna, who has 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

“Pride is before a fall . We will all be here,” one person on X said.

“The fame got to his head. These past few years, he’s gone against everything he used to stand for. People fall off, he should remember that,” said another.

The Tab has reached out to Burna Boy for comment.

