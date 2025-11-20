The Tab
William Banks island

Trying to explain what’s going on with the viral guy claiming he’s shipwrecked on an island

William Banks is currently all over social media saying he’s lost on an island off Argentina

Harrison Brocklehurst | Trends

One of the weirdest viral sagas right now is the one of a fella named William Banks – who is at the centre of a big drama where he’s claiming to be shipwrecked on a lost island off the coast of Argentina. But is it all as it seems? Who is to say, but there are a lot of reasons why you should be airing these tweets with cynicism because William Banks isn’t all as he seems. If the first you’ve ever seen of him is that he’s shipwrecked on an island off Argentina, you might believe it because it is extremely well thought out – but here’s our explanation of what might actually be happening here.

William Banks is a method actor

William Banks is Brooklyn based and has made a name for himself as a method actor who pulls off elaborate storytelling sagas that tend to go viral. He has been doing this current one since October 16th. The entire saga has had people talking all over different social media platforms because it’s extremely elaborate and bizarre. It’s not the first time he’s tried this too.

He previously had a saga where he did what he called the “Jail Saga” which lasted for months and showed him in prison. It later came out it was filmed on a set and all part of a big production thing for Backstage. Just to give some context on why if you think the William Banks island saga right now is all a bit daft you could be right in thinking so.

The island drama

William Banks has been posting updates saying he’s lost on an island off the coast of Argentina since October 14th. Nearly all of these have gone viral despite the fact he’s been there a month and still somehow has charge on his phone. And signal, whilst we’re at it.

There are loads of videos posted on the Twitter which show William Banks and other shipwrecked survivors on the island. Whilst it is of course probably all an elaborate bit of method – the weird thing is how they all look genuinely sunburnt. Like the method is really methoding.

He claims he has solar power charging an emergency phone. There’s also another saga he’s posted where he’s saying the group have voted to evict him from the survivors and he’s now isolated. I can’t keep up.

Honestly, whatever is going on, I am absolutely seated for it.

