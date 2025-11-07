The Tab

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

His whole family is cool

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Politics

Everyone’s talking about Zohran Mamdani, the new mayor of New York City and his super cool wife. But the coolness in his family doesn’t just stop there. Zohran Mamdani’s mum has had a super interesting career and is behind some of the biggest films to come out of India.

Here’s all about Mira Nair, Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum

Zohran’s parents are filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani. Besides being the mum of everyone’s favourite politician, Mira is a very accomplished filmmaker with lots of major award wins and nominations under her belt.

Her feature film directorial debut, Salaam Bombay, got her Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for Best International Feature Film. Salaam Bombay, like most of her earlier films, is in Hindi.

Born and raised in Delhi, Mira started her career as an actress before switching to making documentary feature films. She studied film and communications at the University of Massachusetts before doing a Master’s degree in Film and TV Production at NYU.

Talking about her passion for filmmaking, she said: “I seek to enjoy every frame. … There is no greater positive energy than the joy of making a frame that sings, capturing the moment photographically, emotionally, humanly.”

Mira met her husband, Mahmood Mamdani, on the set of Salaam Bombay when she was in her early thirties. Mahmood looked back on the moment in an interview with The Independent.

“She interviewed me, and we talked at length. And I think we fell in love almost instantly – as though it was scripted,” he said.

She had a really sweet response to Zohran Mamdani’s win

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mira Nair (@pagliji)

After her son’s historic win as the first Muslim mayor of New York, Mira shared an Instagram story by Zoya Akhtar, an Indian filmmaker, that said “Zohranm, you beauty,” with the iconic New York anthem Empire State of Mind added.

In an earlier interview, when Mira was asked whether she thinks Zohran will follow her steps and go into filmmaking, she had a really wholesome answer.

“I do not see it in him to make movies. He is very involved with current affairs, politics, and political issues. I think he can be engaged in the world in some way to make a difference. He is very, very interested in that,” she said.

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

