Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Everyone’s talking about Zohran Mamdani, the new mayor of New York City and his super cool wife. But the coolness in his family doesn’t just stop there. Zohran Mamdani’s mum has had a super interesting career and is behind some of the biggest films to come out of India.

Here’s all about Mira Nair, Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum

Zohran’s parents are filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani. Besides being the mum of everyone’s favourite politician, Mira is a very accomplished filmmaker with lots of major award wins and nominations under her belt.

Her feature film directorial debut, Salaam Bombay, got her Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for Best International Feature Film. Salaam Bombay, like most of her earlier films, is in Hindi.

Born and raised in Delhi, Mira started her career as an actress before switching to making documentary feature films. She studied film and communications at the University of Massachusetts before doing a Master’s degree in Film and TV Production at NYU.

Talking about her passion for filmmaking, she said: “I seek to enjoy every frame. … There is no greater positive energy than the joy of making a frame that sings, capturing the moment photographically, emotionally, humanly.”

Mira met her husband, Mahmood Mamdani, on the set of Salaam Bombay when she was in her early thirties. Mahmood looked back on the moment in an interview with The Independent.

“She interviewed me, and we talked at length. And I think we fell in love almost instantly – as though it was scripted,” he said.

She had a really sweet response to Zohran Mamdani’s win

After her son’s historic win as the first Muslim mayor of New York, Mira shared an Instagram story by Zoya Akhtar, an Indian filmmaker, that said “Zohranm, you beauty,” with the iconic New York anthem Empire State of Mind added.

In an earlier interview, when Mira was asked whether she thinks Zohran will follow her steps and go into filmmaking, she had a really wholesome answer.

“I do not see it in him to make movies. He is very involved with current affairs, politics, and political issues. I think he can be engaged in the world in some way to make a difference. He is very, very interested in that,” she said.

