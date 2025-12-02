The Tab

7 things only a Northerner at uni in Manchester can relate to

Never ever call it “Manny”

Siobhan Elizabeth Ball

Being a proud northerner at a uni where the southerners flock is a unique experience in resilience. It can be a challenge to bite your tongue, especially after drinking your way through the VK rainbow at pres before a night at 256.

So, we have compiled a list of 7 things only a Northerner at uni in Manchester can relate to.

1. Being a translator for your out-of-town mates

If someone in the North asks you what’s for tea? They are not asking if you want a cup of tea; they are asking what you are having for your evening meal.

It almost becomes a part time job correcting your mates who say Salford like SAL-ford and not SOL-fud or Hulme like HUL-me instead of Hyoom.

2.Manchester is more than just football and Oasis 

I said maaaaybe! Manchester has more to offer than rival football teams and iconic bands like Oasis. It played a pivotal role in the Industrial Revolution, it has a rich history of women’s rights thanks to our kid, Emmeline Pankhurst, and is home to the northern hub of media with the BBC and the nation’s favourite, Coronation Street on our very own doorstep.

3. You do know Manchester is bigger than the Oxford Road-Deansgate-Fallowfield Triangle

Get out and explore what this great northern metropolis has to offer*. Take a trip down memory lane and catch a showing of Blood Brothers at the Lowry Theatre to reminisce on the joys of GCSE English, or get a moment’s peace from deadline stress and stroll through Heaton Park and try your hand at the pitch and putt.

*That means a tour of Manchester’s Spoons and Greggs locations does not count.

4. Having elite navigation abilities

Calling it the city centre will immediately out you as an outsider. It may very well technically be a city centre, but all us locals call it by its proper name – “town”. Navigating town is an acquired skill learnt from making many a mistake, taking Market Street to get to Piccadilly Gardens. No Mancunian would ever suggest taking this route voluntarily.

5. The bus being both a lifesaver and a torture device 

Manchester has great transportation links thanks to the Bee Network, which connects the boroughs. It means getting from Salford Quays to East Didsbury and Hazel Grove to Piccadilly Gardens is practically a breeze. However, remember to remain sceptical of public transport for the loudmouths at the back arguing across the aisle about who should’ve taken the bins out last night or the nerve-wracking phone call taken in a stage whisper from the clinic about STI results.

6. Weather is a lifestyle, not a forecast

Be prepared for your daily life to be shaped by the rain. In Manchester, the weather is the main character, and you are just the sidekick. Don’t be fooled by the clear skies; it’s a false hope of sunshine*. You can spot a northerner a mile off when it rains, as they are usually the ones taking the hit in their stride.

*Don’t worry, normal rain service will resume shortly.

7. Derby Days 

Are you a red or a blue? A question asked of many Mancunians to gauge which side of the fence you sit. Manchester takes its football seriously, and if you find yourself in the city on a derby day, be warned. If you plan to wear your team’s colours with pride, make sure to check which side of the city you’re in. It wouldn’t be wise to wear blue in Salford or red in Stockport.

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used the Bible as a source

University of Nottingham to sell £80m Castle Meadow Campus just months after it fully opened

Liz Burton

The campus has been dubbed a ‘vanity project’ by unions

