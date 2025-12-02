5 hours ago

Being a proud northerner at a uni where the southerners flock is a unique experience in resilience. It can be a challenge to bite your tongue, especially after drinking your way through the VK rainbow at pres before a night at 256.

So, we have compiled a list of 7 things only a Northerner at uni in Manchester can relate to.

1. Being a translator for your out-of-town mates

If someone in the North asks you what’s for tea? They are not asking if you want a cup of tea; they are asking what you are having for your evening meal.

It almost becomes a part time job correcting your mates who say Salford like SAL-ford and not SOL-fud or Hulme like HUL-me instead of Hyoom.

2.Manchester is more than just football and Oasis

I said maaaaybe! Manchester has more to offer than rival football teams and iconic bands like Oasis. It played a pivotal role in the Industrial Revolution, it has a rich history of women’s rights thanks to our kid, Emmeline Pankhurst, and is home to the northern hub of media with the BBC and the nation’s favourite, Coronation Street on our very own doorstep.

3. You do know Manchester is bigger than the Oxford Road-Deansgate-Fallowfield Triangle

Get out and explore what this great northern metropolis has to offer*. Take a trip down memory lane and catch a showing of Blood Brothers at the Lowry Theatre to reminisce on the joys of GCSE English, or get a moment’s peace from deadline stress and stroll through Heaton Park and try your hand at the pitch and putt.

*That means a tour of Manchester’s Spoons and Greggs locations does not count.

4. Having elite navigation abilities

Calling it the city centre will immediately out you as an outsider. It may very well technically be a city centre, but all us locals call it by its proper name – “town”. Navigating town is an acquired skill learnt from making many a mistake, taking Market Street to get to Piccadilly Gardens. No Mancunian would ever suggest taking this route voluntarily.

5. The bus being both a lifesaver and a torture device

Manchester has great transportation links thanks to the Bee Network, which connects the boroughs. It means getting from Salford Quays to East Didsbury and Hazel Grove to Piccadilly Gardens is practically a breeze. However, remember to remain sceptical of public transport for the loudmouths at the back arguing across the aisle about who should’ve taken the bins out last night or the nerve-wracking phone call taken in a stage whisper from the clinic about STI results.

6. Weather is a lifestyle, not a forecast

Be prepared for your daily life to be shaped by the rain. In Manchester, the weather is the main character, and you are just the sidekick. Don’t be fooled by the clear skies; it’s a false hope of sunshine*. You can spot a northerner a mile off when it rains, as they are usually the ones taking the hit in their stride.

*Don’t worry, normal rain service will resume shortly.

7. Derby Days

Are you a red or a blue? A question asked of many Mancunians to gauge which side of the fence you sit. Manchester takes its football seriously, and if you find yourself in the city on a derby day, be warned. If you plan to wear your team’s colours with pride, make sure to check which side of the city you’re in. It wouldn’t be wise to wear blue in Salford or red in Stockport.