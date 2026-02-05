Valentines Day is approaching fast! Here are Manchester’s best dates on a budget

2 hours ago

Ah, Valentine’s Day, a time of love – and empty pockets. If you’re anything like a typical student and are quite awful at saving your money, you’ll understand what it’s like to realise that your bank account is looking sparse and Valentine’s is just around the corner.

Want to make sure you have a great time without dipping into your rent money? We’ve come up with the perfect guide for Manchester couples looking for a date night on a budget.

Pre Drinks + Matt and Phred’s

Who said that pres aren’t romantic? Whether you’re sipping on a three pound bottle of Savvy B from New Zealand Wines, or drinking a vodka coke which definitely has hangxiety inducing amounts of vodka in it, I guarantee you and your partner will have a wild time strutting through the streets of the Northern Quarter on your way to Matt and Phred’s.

The intimate venue resembles Camden’s Jazz Cafe but the best part about it is that it has free live music – what better way to spend a romantic night than in a dimly lit jazz bar in Manchester’s buzzing centre?

Haus

If you live in Fallow, you will already know that Haus is the holy grail of cheap dates. You will also be very familiar with Haus’ miracle ten pound pizza and a pint deal. The disco ball lighting and live music sets a romantic atmosphere, perfect for a date night on a budget.

Curry Mile

Once you’ve navigated the chaos that is the Curry Mile, pick literally any restaurant, split a chicken curry and a naan and I can guarantee that your tastebuds will not be disappointed. You can eat gourmet food for £6 each! And with student discount ontop of that, it’s basically free. Mughli is our personal recommendation – it’s a guaranteed good meal.

Questionable … but 256?

If you’re looking for something a bit more wild and very cheap, we hate to say it but 256 is your place. With a reputation that precedes itself, the club in a church hall is not everyone’s cup of tea. But who can say no to a night filled with classic white girl music? Certainly not us. We also hear that 256 is holding a Valentine’s day special…

Southside Tequila

With the best saved until last, Southside Tequila Joint might just be the best bar in Manchester. Two cocktails for tenner? Yes please! After two frozen strawberry Margherita cocktails, you’ll be confessing your love and singing One Direction like it’s 2016 again.

The Withington location is, cozy, classy, and cute. Plus, Dragon burger box is right next door… those four pound chicken nuggets are too good not to have.