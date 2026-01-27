The Tab

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Jessica Owen | Guides

January deadlines have passed and term two has officially begun, meaning Manchester’s commuter students have left the safety of their homes and braved Northern trains back to Oxford Road.

With uni schedules being what they are – especially as 15 credit modules start – you’ll often find yourself with awkward gaps between classes or before your uni day begins. It may seem like your two options are spending all your money in Starbucks or staring at a blank wall in MMU library, but really, there are so many great study spots to while away the hours between seminars and lectures. We’ve compiled a list of the best spots – all verified by your resident Manchester Tab commuters.

Federal

It’s a popular choice for a reason – Federal is really close to Uni of Manchester and Manchester Met’s Oxford Road campuses and the drinks are relatively cheap compared to other Manchester spots. It’s great if you’re trying to save money in 2026, and while the queue is long, it’s worth it to get your hands on that chai – pure gold dust.

John Ryland

@lifeinmanchester

one of the most magical libraries in the UK 📚🪄 John Rylands Library in Manchester is the ultimate studying venue and recommend visiting! 🧙‍♀️ #manchester #harrypotter #lifeinmanchester #thingstodoinmanchester #manchesterstudent

♬ i wanted to leave x hp – hanna

Honestly, this is the closest thing to Hogwarts Manchester has. If you want to save money on coffee shop trips, then John Ryland Library is the place for you because hot drinks are banned, as are snacks. It’s a great place to fully lock in with a gorgeous view, and will make you feel like the biggest academic in Manchester – just make sure to check the opening times, as they vary.

Dalton Building

MMU’s Dalton has the best of both worlds; a spacious cafe where you can grab some snacks for a social study with your friends, and multiple floors of bright and spacious study tables to get your work done on campus. It also features independent pods, which are perfect if you’re someone who needs to fully shut yourself off from the world to study.

House of Social

Don’t come here unless you want to spend the whole time chatting with your friends. House of Social is great because with the large number of seating areas, you can pretty much stay there all day without being bothered. It’s also great if you have a large group of friends all needing somewhere to go in between classes, because the tables are really big and there’s plenty of vendor options to keep everyone happy.

House of Books and Friends

@caitlin__rawlings

Looking to try an indie bookshop that also doubles as a cafe? Try House of Books & Friends just minutes from St Peter’s Square 💌 #citygirl #citylife #manchestergirl #manchester #cityliving #thingstodomanchester #bookshop #coffeeshop #fyp

♬ original sound – Pete

This is potentially the cutest study spot in Manchester – there are less seating spots, but everyone there is really friendly and the drinks are great.

Whitworth Art Gallery Cafe

Just the name is getting us inspired. Whitworth has stunning views and is right next to campus. The art gallery is free so it’s always something nice to do in between classes, and you can use the cafe to study if it’s too cold to sit outside in the park.

Mala

If you’re someone who studies best with lots of background noise, then Mala is the place for you. It’s got great food and music, and plenty of comfy seats to hang out in – however, it is a bit of a way from campus, so probably best used on your way into uni rather than in a short break.

Ali G

It’s a classic for a reason. There are plenty of study spots, you’ll somehow run into everyone you know, and there is always something going on to keep you entertained.

Christie’s

This is another Oxford Road spot and is a really cosy place for a catch up with your friends. The drinks are a little more expensive than some other spots, but it’s great for an occaisional visit.

Jessica Owen | Guides

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant

love island all stars 2026 helena curtis lucinda whose exes have been a bit snarky

Love Islanders’ snarkiest responses to their exes returning for All Stars 2026

Claudia Cox

Er, Lucinda’s ex said she was ‘taking the p*ss’

