Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

33 mins ago

January deadlines have passed and term two has officially begun, meaning Manchester’s commuter students have left the safety of their homes and braved Northern trains back to Oxford Road.

With uni schedules being what they are – especially as 15 credit modules start – you’ll often find yourself with awkward gaps between classes or before your uni day begins. It may seem like your two options are spending all your money in Starbucks or staring at a blank wall in MMU library, but really, there are so many great study spots to while away the hours between seminars and lectures. We’ve compiled a list of the best spots – all verified by your resident Manchester Tab commuters.

Federal

It’s a popular choice for a reason – Federal is really close to Uni of Manchester and Manchester Met’s Oxford Road campuses and the drinks are relatively cheap compared to other Manchester spots. It’s great if you’re trying to save money in 2026, and while the queue is long, it’s worth it to get your hands on that chai – pure gold dust.

John Ryland

Honestly, this is the closest thing to Hogwarts Manchester has. If you want to save money on coffee shop trips, then John Ryland Library is the place for you because hot drinks are banned, as are snacks. It’s a great place to fully lock in with a gorgeous view, and will make you feel like the biggest academic in Manchester – just make sure to check the opening times, as they vary.

Dalton Building

MMU’s Dalton has the best of both worlds; a spacious cafe where you can grab some snacks for a social study with your friends, and multiple floors of bright and spacious study tables to get your work done on campus. It also features independent pods, which are perfect if you’re someone who needs to fully shut yourself off from the world to study.

House of Social

Don’t come here unless you want to spend the whole time chatting with your friends. House of Social is great because with the large number of seating areas, you can pretty much stay there all day without being bothered. It’s also great if you have a large group of friends all needing somewhere to go in between classes, because the tables are really big and there’s plenty of vendor options to keep everyone happy.

House of Books and Friends

This is potentially the cutest study spot in Manchester – there are less seating spots, but everyone there is really friendly and the drinks are great.

Whitworth Art Gallery Cafe

Just the name is getting us inspired. Whitworth has stunning views and is right next to campus. The art gallery is free so it’s always something nice to do in between classes, and you can use the cafe to study if it’s too cold to sit outside in the park.

Mala

If you’re someone who studies best with lots of background noise, then Mala is the place for you. It’s got great food and music, and plenty of comfy seats to hang out in – however, it is a bit of a way from campus, so probably best used on your way into uni rather than in a short break.

Ali G

It’s a classic for a reason. There are plenty of study spots, you’ll somehow run into everyone you know, and there is always something going on to keep you entertained.

Christie’s

This is another Oxford Road spot and is a really cosy place for a catch up with your friends. The drinks are a little more expensive than some other spots, but it’s great for an occaisional visit.