Before and after: We found a video of Scott getting a brand new set of teeth for All Stars

They’re brighter than his future

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

If you’ve been staring at Scott during Love Island All Stars thinking he looks really different, it all makes sense now because the 25-year-old went and got a brand new set of teeth right before heading into the villa.

The dentist he went to, Pure Dental in Liverpool, shared a whole video of him getting the cosmetic work done on TikTok this week, revealing he got a set of BLXL composite veneers.

BLXL is one of the brightest shades of veneers you can get, a “bleach” colour for people who want that bright white Hollywood look. So that’s why Scott’s teeth are literally gleaming.

@puredental_

Love island glow hits different when the smiles done by us here at Puredental !! 🔥@Scott van-der-Sluis 🦷✨ We are loving seeing Scott and his new smile on our screens! Book in for your free cosmetic consultation now🙌🏼 Call us on 0151 722 0884 to book your appointment ! #scottloveisland #loveislanduk #dentist #dental #fyp

♬ suono originale – UMC

 

Love Island glow hits different when the smiles done by us here at Puredental !! 🔥 @Scott van-der-Sluis 🦷✨ We are loving seeing Scott and his new smile on our screens!” the dentist wrote in the caption. 

In the video, you can see Scott’s new teeth being fitted, and there are clips of him admiring his new smile in the mirror. It looks like the whole thing is a brand deal, so he got the new teeth for free or at least heavily discounted.

“We’re thrilled to share the incredible journey of Scott van-der-Sluis from Love Island, who recently enhanced his smile with our expert cosmetic dental care,” the dentist added. “With Scott’s new smile shining bright on screens, it’s no wonder that so many are curious about how they can also achieve such a dramatic change.”

Credit: ITV

Before and after photos show how different the Love Islander looks with the new pearly whites. They have completely changed his face!

Credit: ITV

Composite veneers cost around £400 per tooth on average, so Scott’s mouth is worth at least £6.5k for a full set, and he’s not the only one who got some work done before flying to South Africa.

Sean also got a skin boosting treatment, Lucinda went and got some tear trough filler to hide dark circles, and Jess got a non-surgical rhinoplasty, which uses fillers to basically give yourself a nose job!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV and TikTok

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Love Island’s Abi gives Leanne strong warning on what Scott will be like outside the villa

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He just promised to introduce Leanne to his family

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

