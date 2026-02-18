Before and after: We found a video of Scott getting a brand new set of teeth for All Stars

4 hours ago

If you’ve been staring at Scott during Love Island All Stars thinking he looks really different, it all makes sense now because the 25-year-old went and got a brand new set of teeth right before heading into the villa.

The dentist he went to, Pure Dental in Liverpool, shared a whole video of him getting the cosmetic work done on TikTok this week, revealing he got a set of BLXL composite veneers.

BLXL is one of the brightest shades of veneers you can get, a “bleach” colour for people who want that bright white Hollywood look. So that’s why Scott’s teeth are literally gleaming.

@puredental_ Love island glow hits different when the smiles done by us here at Puredental !! 🔥@Scott van-der-Sluis 🦷✨ We are loving seeing Scott and his new smile on our screens! Book in for your free cosmetic consultation now🙌🏼 Call us on 0151 722 0884 to book your appointment ! #scottloveisland #loveislanduk #dentist #dental #fyp ♬ suono originale – UMC

“Love Island glow hits different when the smiles done by us here at Puredental !! 🔥 @Scott van-der-Sluis 🦷✨ We are loving seeing Scott and his new smile on our screens!” the dentist wrote in the caption.

In the video, you can see Scott’s new teeth being fitted, and there are clips of him admiring his new smile in the mirror. It looks like the whole thing is a brand deal, so he got the new teeth for free or at least heavily discounted.

“We’re thrilled to share the incredible journey of Scott van-der-Sluis from Love Island, who recently enhanced his smile with our expert cosmetic dental care,” the dentist added. “With Scott’s new smile shining bright on screens, it’s no wonder that so many are curious about how they can also achieve such a dramatic change.”

Before and after photos show how different the Love Islander looks with the new pearly whites. They have completely changed his face!

Composite veneers cost around £400 per tooth on average, so Scott’s mouth is worth at least £6.5k for a full set, and he’s not the only one who got some work done before flying to South Africa.

Sean also got a skin boosting treatment, Lucinda went and got some tear trough filler to hide dark circles, and Jess got a non-surgical rhinoplasty, which uses fillers to basically give yourself a nose job!

Featured image by: ITV and TikTok