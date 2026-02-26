Every Glasgow University location featured in Netflix’s new anime show Love Through a Prism

Glasgow’s gothic buildings popped up in the new anime show, and it’s already inspiring future students

1 hour ago

If you’ve ever romanticised your life while walking through the Cloisters, you might be pleased to know you’re not alone in thinking the University of Glasgow looks cinematic.

Despite being set in twentieth-century London, a new Netflix anime show Love Through a Prism has seemingly featured several recognisable campus buildings that students have been quick to spot. The exposure also appears to have caught the attention of prospective students.

The series may take place in London, but sharp-eyed viewers have noticed that parts of the University of Glasgow appear to have inspired its animated backdrops.

Created by Japanese manga artist Yoko Kamio, Love Through a Prism follows Lili Ichijoin, a Japanese exchange student enrolled at Saint Thomas Art Academy, as she pursues her ambition of becoming a painter. The historical setting may explain why Glasgow University’s buildings, full of dramatic gothic architecture, fit the aesthetic so perfectly.

Several key university locations seem to feature throughout the series.

The Cloisters

The Cloisters, long considered one of the most photogenic spots on campus (and the unofficial site of dissertation hand-in photos and graduation pictures), make an appearance.

The Gilbert Scott Building

The Gilbert Scott Building is also featured in multiple shots. Its towering arches and intricate stonework lend the show a suitably atmospheric backdrop.

The Quadrangles

And then there are the Quadrangles, familiar to many first-year students as a location to get lost trying to navigate Freshers’ Fair.

Glasgow students react to the university’s feature in the series

The university itself has acknowledged the resemblance, sharing proud side-by-side images on Instagram comparing scenes from the anime with photographs of its own buildings.

Students have reacted overwhelmingly positively to the university’s post. One person commented: “I spotted it when it first came out and honestly can’t wait to go back!!”. Another added: “Loved watching the anime and recognising so many spots!”.

Others joked about the geographical confusion, with one writing: “And they said it was in London!!!”.

The unexpected appearance has even prompted some viewers to express interest in studying at Glasgow. One commenter wrote: “I wish I can study at UofG”.

The series’ inclusion of Glasgow architecture has clearly given students a renewed appreciation for their surroundings and perhaps even given future applicants a glimpse of life on campus through an unexpected lens.

Featured image via Netflix and Unsplash