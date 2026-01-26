Everything to know about Stephen Libby, The Traitors winner and former Glasgow Uni student

2 hours ago

For the past three weeks, The Traitors 2026 contestant Stephen Libby has been gracing our screens with his constant lies, bright red face and iconic fashion sense.

During Friday night’s grand finale of The Traitors series four, Stephen and his fellow traitor, Rachel Duffy, were crowned the show’s winners, sharing a whopping £95,750 prize pot

But what you might not know about The Traitors 2026 winner Stephen is he is actually a former student at the University of Glasgow, having studied French and Spanish there between 2011 and 2016.

So, here’s everything we know about Stephen Libby’s personal life.

Who is The Traitors series four winner Stephen Libby?

Stephen Libby is a 32-year-old from The Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

He recently shared that his key to keeping the outcome of the show a secret is to not tell his fellow islanders, as its population, at only 18,000 residents, is incredibly small.

Stephen studied at The University of Glasgow from 2011. He graduated from the university in 2016 with a 2:1 in French and Spanish.

What does Stephen from The Traitors do for work?

Stephen currently works as a cyber security consultant working in London. However, having become the most followed contestants on series four of The Traitors (with over 300,000 followers), that is very likely to change.

With his iconic fashion sense from woolly jumpers to extremely tight jumpsuits, there’s word Stephen will become a fashion influencer and I wouldn’t be surprised if an ASOS collab is pending.

What has Stephen been up to since winning The Traitors series four?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stephenlibby (@stephenlibby)

Apart from taking home a whopping £47,875 after choosing to be faithful to his fellow traitor Rachel, he’s been doing many TV and radio appearances.

Last summer, he even hinted at being a traitor on the show as he was filmed winking at the camera during Olivia Rodrigo’s song traitor at Glastonbury – something you might have caught if you were one of the 210,000 people packed into the field.

Oh, and he also met Take That?! Kind of rogue but iconic if you ask me.

Is Stephen in a relationship?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Quirke (@daniel.a.quirke)

Stephen is currently in a relationship with Daniel Quirke, an actor, writer and painter who’s been in Netflix shows such as The Sandman (2022) and Geek Girl (2026).

The couple have been together since 2022 and live in a super aesthetic flat in London which they have shared pictures of to Instagram.

Daniel has previously shared how proud he is of Stephen saying: “My Stephen. From the second you got the call and stepped foot in that castle I could not wait for everyone to see what an amazing person you are and you did just that, until the very end,” he said.

“This whole thing has been completely overwhelming and surreal, but the way you have taken it all in your stride with kindness, empathy and humour has been remarkable and your win is just a testament to your beautiful character.”

What has Glasgow University said about Stephen?

The University of Glasgow shared its support for Steven, saying: “Huge congratulations to University of Glasgow alumnus Stephen Libby for winning The Traitors last night with the equally fantastic Rachel Duffy!”.

“We’re so proud of you Stephen – the most faithful of traitors”, it continued.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @stephenlibby