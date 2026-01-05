The Tab

This viral Stranger Things personality test reveals which character you’re most like

Here’s how to do it

Ellissa Bain | Trends

The days of online TV quizzes are officially back with the Open Psychometrics Stranger Things personality test. It’s a really detailed quiz that tells you which Stranger Things character you’re most like, and it’s going super viral on TikTok. If you want to know how to do it, here’s a full guide.

This Open Psychometrics Stranger Things character test is going viral 

The viral test has 36 questions that you have to answer. Each question contains two words that describe various different personality traits, and you have to move the slider to indicate where you fall on the spectrum. For example, some of the options are “outlaw or “sheriff ,” charming or awkward” and “obedient or rebellious”.

It’s actually called the “Which Character Personality Quiz” and can be used for all kinds of movies and TV shows, from Aladdin to Game of Thrones and The Umbrella Academy. However, the Stranger Things option is going viral this week after the controversial finale aired on Netflix on New Year’s Day.

Credit: Open-Source Psychometrics Project

At the end, you’ll be given your best match and be shown how similar you are to them using a percentage. For example, one says: “The best match between the self-assessment you provided and the profile of a fictional character as rated by other people who have taken this survey is the character Nancy Wheeler.”

You’ll also get a graph that shows your traits vs their traits. Plus, you’ll be shown a full list which reveals how much you match with each character, using more percentages.

Credit: Open-Source Psychometrics Project

Here’s how to do the Stranger Things Open Psychometrics personality quiz

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

  1. Go to the Stranger Things test website here
  2. Click on “Begin assessment”
  3. Answer all 36 questions, clicking “Next” in between
  4. Press “Get results”
  5. In the “Universe” section, click “Stranger Things”

Credit: Open-Source Psychometrics Project

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Open-Source Psychometrics Project

More on: Netflix Quizzes Stranger Things TV
Ellissa Bain | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

All the convincing evidence that a secret Stranger Things episode is coming this week

stranger things dr kay military

The Stranger Things creators *finally* detail what happened to the military and Dr Kay

More Stranger Things CONFIRMED for 2026! Here’s what’s coming in the TWO new shows

Latest

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it