This viral Stranger Things personality test reveals which character you’re most like

The days of online TV quizzes are officially back with the Open Psychometrics Stranger Things personality test. It’s a really detailed quiz that tells you which Stranger Things character you’re most like, and it’s going super viral on TikTok. If you want to know how to do it, here’s a full guide.

This Open Psychometrics Stranger Things character test is going viral

The viral test has 36 questions that you have to answer. Each question contains two words that describe various different personality traits, and you have to move the slider to indicate where you fall on the spectrum. For example, some of the options are “outlaw or “sheriff ,” charming or awkward” and “obedient or rebellious”.

It’s actually called the “Which Character Personality Quiz” and can be used for all kinds of movies and TV shows, from Aladdin to Game of Thrones and The Umbrella Academy. However, the Stranger Things option is going viral this week after the controversial finale aired on Netflix on New Year’s Day.

At the end, you’ll be given your best match and be shown how similar you are to them using a percentage. For example, one says: “The best match between the self-assessment you provided and the profile of a fictional character as rated by other people who have taken this survey is the character Nancy Wheeler.”

You’ll also get a graph that shows your traits vs their traits. Plus, you’ll be shown a full list which reveals how much you match with each character, using more percentages.

Here’s how to do the Stranger Things Open Psychometrics personality quiz

Go to the Stranger Things test website here Click on “Begin assessment” Answer all 36 questions, clicking “Next” in between Press “Get results” In the “Universe” section, click “Stranger Things”

Featured image by: Open-Source Psychometrics Project