The Tab
Nurse

OR nurse recalls the horrific thing she removed from someone’s bum after gay bathhouse fun

Not putting living things in your backdoor is surely common sense??

Kieran Galpin | News

In a TMI TikTok that has since gone mega viral, a former OR nurse revealed the living thing she removed from someone’s back entrance back in the 1980’s.

Mother Diane was a surgical nurse back in the ’80s, specifically in the West Village area of New York City. The area was, and still is to some extent, ground zero for gay culture. Naturally, bathhouses were prevalent, and I don’t have to detail what happened in those hallowed halls.

This honestly horrific story started when someone seemingly wore an Amyl and the Sniffers t-shirt in front of Diane. The rock tee gave poor Diane flashbacks, and she soon revealed that she’d pulled shot glasses out of someone’s rectum in the ’80s. I thought that was bad enough, but what came out of her mouth next was nothing short of traumatic: Gerbils.

“How do you put a gerbil up your ass?” someone in the room rightly questioned.

@mother_di.ane

OR nurse in the west village 1980s Diane keeping it real at 9AM @amylandthesniffers

♬ original sound – mother diane

Diane, with a straight face, explained: “You got to a bathhouse. You get drunk. You do drugs. You do a champagne enema up your ass. You give the gerbil Amyl nitrates [poppers], and it f*cking runs into your stretched out anus because you’ve been using it as a f*ck machine.”

Okay, this is your Tab-mandated calming break. Do some box breathing. Light some incense.

“Then you pass out in the bathhouse,” she continued, thinking back to what must have been the worst day of her professional life. “Now you’re sceptic, because you have a f*cking dead rodent up your ass. So, what are we doing? A power suction, lavaging with antibiotics, and what else? The patient goes to the ICU with many antibiotics.”

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

But, surely this was an isolated incident, right? WRONG! Gerbiling, because of course that is what it’s called, has its own page on Wikipedia. Though thought of as an urban legend, the first case is believed to have been reported in 1984.

Apparently, I’m the only person who didn’t know

The TikTok has amassed nearly 400k likes, 1.8 million views, and thousands of comments. Despite the overall shock in the comments, most had seemingly heard of Gerbiling before.

“How did people even think about the gerbil thing? How would that cross your mind? Poor gerbils,” one person wrote.

Another said: “That doesn’t even sound like a good time.”

I’m so glad we learned about that, aren’t you?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit:

More on: LGBTQ+ Social Media TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Cardi B breaks her silence as her boyfriend Stefon Diggs is arrested for strangulation

Onlyfans

Oh god, there are new raunchy videos of the dad and his 18-year-old son doing OnlyFans

Fairytale

‘Cheap lousy f*ggot’: The eye-roll reason singer used homophobic slur in Fairytale of New York

Latest

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged details are in Shari’s memoir

Seka

Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

Kieran Galpin

Does this count as a family run business?

The full process of what actually happens when someone dies on a plane is so chilling

Ellissa Bain

It’s way more common than you think

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

Hebe Hancock

I need one NOW

Dean Byrne

All the dirty details of the dad who does OnlyFans with teen son, and why he looks so familiar

Kieran Galpin

His son got a ringlight in his stocking this year

These before and after pictures show the drastic transformation JoJo Siwa has had in 2025

Ellissa Bain

Her whole vibe has completely changed

All the sneaky hidden evidence in Stranger Things that proves Will and Vecna are one

Hebe Hancock

I missed all of these

Lancaster University pays tribute to missing student whose body was found on Christmas Day

Francesca Eke

Tributes poured in for Tom Dingle, who was reported missing on December 13th

Stranger Things

People have clocked another Stranger Things error, and it proves they’re making it up as they go

Kieran Galpin

Did ChatGPT make this show?

Two Ned’s Declassified actors share strong warning to people recording Tylor Chase

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They don’t want anyone else filming him

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged details are in Shari’s memoir

Seka

Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

Kieran Galpin

Does this count as a family run business?

The full process of what actually happens when someone dies on a plane is so chilling

Ellissa Bain

It’s way more common than you think

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

Hebe Hancock

I need one NOW

Dean Byrne

All the dirty details of the dad who does OnlyFans with teen son, and why he looks so familiar

Kieran Galpin

His son got a ringlight in his stocking this year

These before and after pictures show the drastic transformation JoJo Siwa has had in 2025

Ellissa Bain

Her whole vibe has completely changed

All the sneaky hidden evidence in Stranger Things that proves Will and Vecna are one

Hebe Hancock

I missed all of these

Lancaster University pays tribute to missing student whose body was found on Christmas Day

Francesca Eke

Tributes poured in for Tom Dingle, who was reported missing on December 13th

Stranger Things

People have clocked another Stranger Things error, and it proves they’re making it up as they go

Kieran Galpin

Did ChatGPT make this show?

Two Ned’s Declassified actors share strong warning to people recording Tylor Chase

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They don’t want anyone else filming him