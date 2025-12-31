OR nurse recalls the horrific thing she removed from someone’s bum after gay bathhouse fun

5 hours ago

In a TMI TikTok that has since gone mega viral, a former OR nurse revealed the living thing she removed from someone’s back entrance back in the 1980’s.

Mother Diane was a surgical nurse back in the ’80s, specifically in the West Village area of New York City. The area was, and still is to some extent, ground zero for gay culture. Naturally, bathhouses were prevalent, and I don’t have to detail what happened in those hallowed halls.

This honestly horrific story started when someone seemingly wore an Amyl and the Sniffers t-shirt in front of Diane. The rock tee gave poor Diane flashbacks, and she soon revealed that she’d pulled shot glasses out of someone’s rectum in the ’80s. I thought that was bad enough, but what came out of her mouth next was nothing short of traumatic: Gerbils.

“How do you put a gerbil up your ass?” someone in the room rightly questioned.

@mother_di.ane OR nurse in the west village 1980s Diane keeping it real at 9AM @amylandthesniffers ♬ original sound – mother diane

Diane, with a straight face, explained: “You got to a bathhouse. You get drunk. You do drugs. You do a champagne enema up your ass. You give the gerbil Amyl nitrates [poppers], and it f*cking runs into your stretched out anus because you’ve been using it as a f*ck machine.”

Okay, this is your Tab-mandated calming break. Do some box breathing. Light some incense.

“Then you pass out in the bathhouse,” she continued, thinking back to what must have been the worst day of her professional life. “Now you’re sceptic, because you have a f*cking dead rodent up your ass. So, what are we doing? A power suction, lavaging with antibiotics, and what else? The patient goes to the ICU with many antibiotics.”

But, surely this was an isolated incident, right? WRONG! Gerbiling, because of course that is what it’s called, has its own page on Wikipedia. Though thought of as an urban legend, the first case is believed to have been reported in 1984.

Apparently, I’m the only person who didn’t know

The TikTok has amassed nearly 400k likes, 1.8 million views, and thousands of comments. Despite the overall shock in the comments, most had seemingly heard of Gerbiling before.

“How did people even think about the gerbil thing? How would that cross your mind? Poor gerbils,” one person wrote.

Another said: “That doesn’t even sound like a good time.”

I’m so glad we learned about that, aren’t you?

