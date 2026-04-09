OnlyFans father and son slash their prices and post even more outrageous videos together

31 minutes ago

We’re back! After a short hiatus from their content, Dean and Bray Byrne have returned. You probably know them better as the OnlyFans father and son, and you’ll be pleased to know the prices of their explicit pages have changed.

42-year-old Dean Byrne has become notorious for making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son, Bray. The father and son have insisted what they do is “not weird”, as Dean said he and his son have a “close bond anyway”. They post loads of rage-baiting topless videos together on Instagram, teasing people to subscribe to their x-rated pages.

In a previous interview, Dean explained: “We’ve had very strong explicit requests of what people want to see us do together.” He strongly hinted that those OnlyFans requests have been fulfilled, so make of that what you will.

Now, Dean has shared that if you want to see what they’re getting up to, it’s nice and cheap! His OnlyFans is currently 70 per cent off. Right now, it’s just $3 a month, when it’s usually $10 a month. A bundle is also reduced. It now costs just $22.50 to subscribe for three months, which is 25 per cent cheaper than usual.

“I’m Dean, 42 your confident English daddy with a voice and presence that gets under your skin,” he said on his page. “If you like slow teasing, deep energy, and a daddy who doesn’t shy away from a bit of trouble… go on, message me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean C Byrne (@dean.brne)

Obviously to advertise this we’ve been given a bunch of filthy videos. Think clips of them working out, and topless thirst posts. It’s all a bit much.

Anyone who watched wild Channel 4 show Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing might be pleased to know that the father and son duo often collab with Rob, who won the show. Adult content creator Rob Makin is huge in the industry – literally and figuratively – and one of his most regular link ups is with Dean and Bray. Lots to see!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BcBrne (@bcbrne1)

Fancy a new subscription? I’ll leave that one up to you.

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