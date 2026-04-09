The wild theory that forced The Housemaid author to reveal true identity after 23 years

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The author of The Housemaid, Freida McFadden, has revealed her identity after bizarre theories about who she really is have gone viral.

Freida McFadden is a thriller novel writer, who is best known for her Housemaid series. Although she kept her real identity hidden, Freida has been open about her real job as a physician who specialises in traumatic brain injury. But because of her high output, lots of people have been theorising that she’s lying about her identity.

A popular Reddit thread posted last year questioned whether Freida is actually just one person after she released five books in one year. Some people accused Freida of using AI; others accused her of being multiple people, including three men. But in an interview with USA Today, Freida revealed her real name and face.

“I’m at a point in my career when I’m tired of this being a secret. I’m tired of people debating if I’m a real person or if I’m three men,” she said. “I am a real person, and I have a real identity, and I don’t have anything to hide.”

Freida’s real name is Sara Cohen, and she is actually a brain physiologist. Of her disguise, the only fake part is the wig.

“I have no idea how to style my hair,” she explained.

“My whole goal was to keep it a secret until I was (ready to) step back from my doctor job, so it wouldn’t be like everyone I work with suddenly knew, and it compromised my ability to do my job, but I have stepped away from my job. I’m only working like once or twice a month.”

“Freida McFadden reveals her true identity” chile pic.twitter.com/JvsPslRjHp — sydney (the rock’s wig in moana) (@glitterrouge) April 8, 2026

“I just realised I was completely overwhelmed from trying to do both,” she continued.

Responding to the bizarre theories about her identity, Sarah said: “Some of them are just so out there. Some of it is great. I think every author gets ‘AI is writing her books,’ even though most of them were written before AI. One that’s very funny is people saying that I’m three men, and I think that’s hilarious.”

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Featured image via YouTube