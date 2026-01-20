Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

2 hours ago

Apart from Millie and Samie, the cast of Love Island All Stars is a bit of a flop this year, and one person who would have made it a whole lot more interesting is Tyrique Hyde! The season 10 OG has revealed he was asked to go on the reality TV show but turned it down, for one main reason.

It’s early days, so there’s still time for this series to get good. But right now it’s just Charlie giving off red flags, Whitney and Jack pretending there’s something there and AJ and Konnor being the most boring bombshells ever (sorry, it’s true). A bit of Tyrique’s messy vibes would really spice things up right now.

During a livestream this week, Tyrique was asked “Did Love Island ask you to go on this season?” and he admitted: “Yes, they did.” They then asked why he said no, and his response was so valid.

“It don’t really make any sense, bro. What am I gonna do, just walk around, aura farm and put three shows on my back for no reason? What’s the point bro, you’re not paying me enough,” he said.

Basically, he couldn’t be bothered have his phone taken away and be forced to walk around a villa all day speaking to people he doesn’t really want to be with. When he could just stay at home and live his life instead. Honestly, I get it.

Plus, he’s already been on the normal Love Island in 2023 and Love Island games in 2025. He doesn’t need to go for a third time *cough cough Casey, Scott and Curtis*.

During his first time in the villa, Tyrique came in third place with Ella Thomas. They only stayed together for six months before splitting in November 2023, then got back together for a couple of months before ending things for good in February 2024. He hasn’t publicly dated anyone since.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: Tyrique Hyde/Instagram