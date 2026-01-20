The Tab

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Love him for this

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Apart from Millie and Samie, the cast of Love Island All Stars is a bit of a flop this year, and one person who would have made it a whole lot more interesting is Tyrique Hyde! The season 10 OG has revealed he was asked to go on the reality TV show but turned it down, for one main reason.

It’s early days, so there’s still time for this series to get good. But right now it’s just Charlie giving off red flags, Whitney and Jack pretending there’s something there and AJ and Konnor being the most boring bombshells ever (sorry, it’s true). A bit of Tyrique’s messy vibes would really spice things up right now.

During a livestream this week, Tyrique was asked “Did Love Island ask you to go on this season?” and he admitted: “Yes, they did.” They then asked why he said no, and his response was so valid.

“It don’t really make any sense, bro. What am I gonna do, just walk around, aura farm and put three shows on my back for no reason? What’s the point bro, you’re not paying me enough,” he said.

Basically, he couldn’t be bothered have his phone taken away and be forced to walk around a villa all day speaking to people he doesn’t really want to be with. When he could just stay at home and live his life instead. Honestly, I get it.

@clippedinnuk

Who would want to see Tyrique Back in Love Island? 👀 📺: @TyriqueHyde #loveisland #loveislandallstars #fyp #tyriquehyde #ukstreamer

♬ original sound – ClippedIn UK

Plus, he’s already been on the normal Love Island in 2023 and Love Island games in 2025. He doesn’t need to go for a third time *cough cough Casey, Scott and Curtis*.

During his first time in the villa, Tyrique came in third place with Ella Thomas. They only stayed together for six months before splitting in November 2023, then got back together for a couple of months before ending things for good in February 2024. He hasn’t publicly dated anyone since. 

Featured image by: Tyrique Hyde/Instagram 

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Widening access to university with Destination Durham

Charlotte Morgan

This programme supports underrepresented students from the North East in applying to university

Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Lucy Evanson

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Ellissa Bain

I think she looks amazing

Heated Rivalry plot hole Scott Kip

Heated Rivalry star exposes a huge plot hole in Scott and Kip’s story and how it nearly got worse

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes no sense

Okay, we gave each Lancs college a pop album based entirely on vibes

Emma Netscher

Who needs Spotify’s daily mix when The Lancaster Tab has your back on what tunes to put on today

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

Kieran Galpin

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

Becky Devonshire-Pay

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Ellissa Bain

Love him for this

Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Emma Nichols

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie Hudson Williams friendship

Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

They even got matching tattoos

