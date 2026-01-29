The Tab

All the juicy details about Kyra Lizama, the bombshell from Hawaii shaking up All Stars

She’s bound to turn some heads

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The All Stars villa is being shaken up tonight by six new bombshells, who are all from Love Island USA, and one of them is Kyra Lizama. If you’ve never watched the US version before and have no idea who she is, here’s everything you need to know about her.

All Stars bombshell Kyra Lizama is from Hawaii

Kyra is 28 and from Honolulu in Hawaii. She went on Love Island USA in 2021 and was one of the most-loved on her series, entering on day one and finishing runner-up alongside a guy called Will Moncada. She graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2019 and then worked as a covid relief worker in 2020 and 2021.

She’s got more than 200k followers on Instagram

Before going on Love Island USA, Kyra already had a whopping 60k followers on Instagram. Now, she’s got 223k and is a full-time influencer, obviously. Her feed is full of bikini pics on the beach and fancy dinners out, and she’s obviously a big fitness lover.

Kyra is a full-time mum… to her adorable dog

Kyra is a proud full-time mum to Hilo, a Husky and Belgian Shepherd cross who has his own Instagram. She posts on his account more than her own, and has it linked in her bio.

The bombshell says she’s a ‘lover girl’

So, what’s she going to be like on All Stars? Honestly, quite chill by the sounds of it. She doesn’t seem too messy or chaotic, just a really likeable girlie.

“I was known for being such a lover girl on my season of Love Island,” she told ITV. “I am still very much a lover girl! I’m loyal, happy, positive and optimistic.

“I know that Love Island works. I know the Love Island Gods can bring me love, as I did find love the first time in the US. I love a good accent. Everyone there is my type!”

She sounds like she’s there to find a boyfriend, not cause drama. But we’ll have to wait and see.

All the juicy details about Kyra Lizama, the bombshell from Hawaii shaking up All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She’s bound to turn some heads

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Hayley Soen

I miss her!

UoM study finds gaming and social media are not to blame for teen mental health issues

Katie Thompson

Those pesky phones might not be to blame after all

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

