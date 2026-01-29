All the juicy details about Kyra Lizama, the bombshell from Hawaii shaking up All Stars

3 hours ago

The All Stars villa is being shaken up tonight by six new bombshells, who are all from Love Island USA, and one of them is Kyra Lizama. If you’ve never watched the US version before and have no idea who she is, here’s everything you need to know about her.

All Stars bombshell Kyra Lizama is from Hawaii

Kyra is 28 and from Honolulu in Hawaii. She went on Love Island USA in 2021 and was one of the most-loved on her series, entering on day one and finishing runner-up alongside a guy called Will Moncada. She graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2019 and then worked as a covid relief worker in 2020 and 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama)

She’s got more than 200k followers on Instagram

Before going on Love Island USA, Kyra already had a whopping 60k followers on Instagram. Now, she’s got 223k and is a full-time influencer, obviously. Her feed is full of bikini pics on the beach and fancy dinners out, and she’s obviously a big fitness lover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama)

Kyra is a full-time mum… to her adorable dog

Kyra is a proud full-time mum to Hilo, a Husky and Belgian Shepherd cross who has his own Instagram. She posts on his account more than her own, and has it linked in her bio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilo🐕🐾 (@hilotheshepsky)

The bombshell says she’s a ‘lover girl’

So, what’s she going to be like on All Stars? Honestly, quite chill by the sounds of it. She doesn’t seem too messy or chaotic, just a really likeable girlie.

“I was known for being such a lover girl on my season of Love Island,” she told ITV. “I am still very much a lover girl! I’m loyal, happy, positive and optimistic.

“I know that Love Island works. I know the Love Island Gods can bring me love, as I did find love the first time in the US. I love a good accent. Everyone there is my type!”

She sounds like she’s there to find a boyfriend, not cause drama. But we’ll have to wait and see.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV