Curtis has dated the two most famous Love Island girlies EVER, so here’s an iconic recap

Curtis almost managed to bag Millie on All Stars, which would have been the THIRD mega-famous Love Island girlie he’s dated. He really has a knack for getting the girls, so here’s a recap of his failed relationships with the two most famous girls in the show’s history (other than Molly-Mae).

Curtis dated Maura for almost a year after his first time on Love Island

I actually completely forgot that Curtis dated THE Maura Higgins, who is now the fourth most-followed Islander ever, after meeting on Love Island. It wasn’t just a quick fling either, they were together for eight whole months after leaving the villa.

“I’d always look at him and think he’s obviously gorgeous, his smile is like f**king hell, he’s very manly and he’s funny, he’s almost the whole package for me,” she said in Majorca.

After leaving the villa in August, they went official in October, with Curtis asking Maura to be his girlfriend on a romantic weekend away in London. She then went on Dancing on Ice, and they were still going strong.

The pair split in March 2020, but there was never any bad blood between them. Maura told Fabulous they just didn’t have time for each other, saying: “Curtis and I barely saw each other. At the beginning it was very, very hard because I was so besotted with him, and we never got to see each other.”

“When we did, it was really nice because you got the time to miss somebody. But sometimes it would be two weeks. You know when you’re in a relationship and you know someone’s day to day? We were that busy that we didn’t, and it was strange.”

She later told The Sunday Times their relationship wasn’t a “true passion” though. Awkward!

Then he dated Ekin-Su for a while too, and they were so loved up

If one Love Island icon wasn’t enough, Curtis then made Ekin-Su his girlfriend on All Stars last year. She is the third most-followed Islander of all time, after Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury.

They were SO loved up in the villa and finished in third place after going official on the show, but split in May 2025 just three months after leaving the villa. Things went from 100 back to zero as they realised things just didn’t work on the outside. Classic Love Island.

“It was unfortunate. Basically, when you’re in the villa, you’re living your own reality, and you’re able to give your time and attention to that one person. And when we came off the show, we tried to keep that same bubble for ourselvesm” Ekin-Su told Cosmopolitan.

“But what really happened was we were just so incredibly focused on our careers and when both people are focused on their careers, I think for us, we didn’t want to end up resenting each other in the future, and we didn’t want it to turn into something that wasn’t healthy for us, because we do get along and we had such a good relationship.”

There’s no beef between them at all though, and Curtis said she’ll be rooting for him this series. He told heatworld: “I think Ekin-Su will throw her support behind me [this series]. We didn’t end badly at all, we’re friends. I invited her to my next fight, we message every now and again.”

