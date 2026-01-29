The Tab

An investigation into Helena’s wild All Stars redemption arc, from hated to… loved?!

I wasn’t expecting this

The most shocking part of Love Island All Stars so far hasn’t been Scott lashing out at Sean or Lucinda pretending she forgot what she said; it’s Helena’s wild redemption arc.

Yes, Helena, who everyone hated literally five months ago when she was on Love Island the first time, has now become one of everyone’s favourite girls. Okay, favourite might be a bit of a stretch. But she’s so much more loved this season.

The 29-year-old ex-cabin crew wasn’t even voted in the bottom three last night by the public. Leanne, Jess and Lucinda got the least votes, and it was Jess who ended up going home. That means a considerable number of people are voting for Helena as their favourite girl every night. I definitely didn’t see this one coming.

People are saying she’s so much more “likeable” this series on Twitter, with one person writing: “Helena’s so likeable this season she had the wrong girls in her season loooool.”

“I feel so bad for Helena she’s so much more likeable this time around I hope she finds someone,” someone else said. A third person added: “Feeling bad for Helena was not on my love island bingo card this season.”

So, what’s going on?! Well, people are speculating she wasn’t a bad person after all, she was just surrounded by the wrong people on her series, which made her come across really terribly. I think we all know who.

The girls on All Stars are all a much friendlier vibe, so it seems like she’s reflecting off that. Maybe certain people encouraged her horrible behaviour towards Shakira and the other girls in the last series. I think that’s partly true, but she still should have called them out.

Also, Helena’s had time to reflect. Five whole months of reflection. She would have come out of Love Island the first time, seen the reaction, watched herself back and realised how awfully she came across. Remember when Luca came off All Stars and apologised? It’s giving that energy.

During her season, her confidence was obviously severely knocked with all the love triangles and rejection, so maybe she was lashing out because of that. You can really see that she’s struggling to trust people on All Stars, and she doesn’t really seem ready to be back in the villa.

Despite that, Helena really seems like she’s learnt and grown from her past mistakes and honestly, who can judge her for that? Even Harry said he “feels sorry” for her. We haven’t forgotten, but we can forgive.

