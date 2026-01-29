Scott vs Sean: All the past Love Islanders who have taken their side in All Stars feud

4 hours ago

The Scott and Sean feud has the biggest drama of Love Island All Stars so far, and past Islanders have been VERY vocal about it on social media. So many ex-Islanders have taken a side in the feud after Scott made Sean cry, and have been defending one or the other online. Here’s a look at who’s team Scott vs team Sean.

All of these Islanders are team Sean, including Harriet?!

Underneath a clip Love Island posted on Instagram, loads of Islanders shared their support for Sean. Ronnie wrote: “Sean brother. Well said 👏🤍 keep ur head up!”

Dejon added: “Takes strength to be vulnerable something I’ve only recently learnt, Keep your head up bro 🫶🏾 glad @_tommybradley_ is there for you ❤️.”

Tom Clare said: “Ahhh man Sean big respect mate and Tommy sticking up for your boy 👏🏼❤️”, and Abi Moore added, “This is very brave of Sean, wish I had this confidence when I was in there #bekind.”

And Casey also commented: “That was tough watch just want to give Sean a hug. Takes a real man to cry! Fave boy game gone straight to Scott’s head what a shame.”

Plus, Harriet shared a whole Snapchat story defending Sean, sharing a photo of the TV with the caption “special boy”. It’s weird because she’s besties with Grace, and Sean wasn’t exactly very nice to her on their season.

Matilda also said on her Snapchat story she “feels really sorry” for Sean, and Mimi has even forgiven Sean after he was mean to her. What’s going on?!

Toby and Tyrique called Scott out on livestream too, shouting: “Why is he doing this?”

There’s only one person who’s team Scott, and not even fully

Honestly, the only-ex Islander who’s defending Scott is Messy Mitch, and he’s not even fully on his side. Wow. First, he commented on Instagram: “Scott bro, I’m trying to defend you, I just don’t think I can with this one 😭🤣.”

Then, Mitch did a whole Snapchat story sharing his opinion. He said he’s going to defend Scott because he’s “his boy,” but doesn’t agree with what he did.

“Scott is my boy, so I do need to find a way to defend him in some sort of degree. He said, ‘I’ve come for you twice’, so imagine someone coming for you on the start of your two-week holiday, not really speaking for 12 days, but being in the same area and then coming again for him,” he said. “I’m trying to defend you, Scott, on day 12. Bullying’s tight,to be fair, Scott came on smoke.”

Mitch went on to claim Sean “ain’t got the heart” for the intense TV industry, with all the back-and-forth arguments.

“But then again, maybe Sean does when it comes to Mimi and whoever in his series. I just think Scott has a level playing field, I’m not just being biased cause Scott’s my boy. Scott’s just too powerful for him,” he continued.

“He’s gone from twice in two weeks. You don’t know the ins and outs. Scott could have unintentionally without thinking about it upsetting him in between those days as well. You don’t know. All I’m saying is Sean’s won this one.”

However, ultimately, he’s siding with Sean on this one: “Scott, mate, you’re very smart, man. Whether Sean cried or not, them tears I do think are real. Come on man, look at him. He’s a gorgeous crier and it broke my heart. But you lost dude. I’m sorry.”

So, no one’s team Scott then. Wow. Being voted favourite boy really hasn’t aged well.

Featured image by: ITV