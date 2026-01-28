Jack Keating’s ex reveals adorable update about their little girl whilst he’s in the villa

3 hours ago

Jack Keating may be off trying to find love again in the Love Island All Stars villa, but back at home, his ex shared an adorable update about their three-year-old daughter.

Jack is currently in South Africa filming All Stars season three. He hasn’t built a strong connection with anyone yet. He was getting to know Whitney in the villa, but since that fell apart, he hasn’t really clicked with anyone else. Which is why, during one of the challenges, Leanne even gave him a return ticket home.

Well, going home probably wouldn’t feel like the worst thing in the world for him right now because his ex, Keely, with whom he shares a three-year-old daughter, has revealed just how much everyone is missing him.

Jack’s daughter was born just eight months after him leaving the Love Island 2022 villa. Him and Keely were never officially together, but the timing of her pregnancy definitely shocked people at the time. Since then, Jack has spoken about co-parenting with Keely, who lives in Birmingham, while Jack is based in Dublin for work. Maya now splits her time between both of them.

Now, recently, Keely took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos of their daughter. One picture in particular really caught people’s attention. It’s a screenshot from the official Love Island page with the caption, “baby daddies deserve love too!”

Wild how Jack’s ex is kind of rooting for him, completely opposite to the jilted exes we’re used to seeing.

In her caption, Keely wrote, “Life without daddy rn & everyone is missing him dearly.”

She also shared that Maya is keeping her dad’s phone busy. She is sending him loads of voice notes, making it pretty clear she’s noticing that he’s away. Keely added, “Maya is blowing up his phone with a load of voice notes. So he has that to come back to.”

From the pictures, it’s clear that Maya is keeping busy with her mum, while also missing her terribly.

I mean, it’s actually really cute.

