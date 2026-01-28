The Tab
Jack Keating ex miss him

Jack Keating’s ex reveals adorable update about their little girl whilst he’s in the villa

‘Life without daddy rn’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Jack Keating may be off trying to find love again in the Love Island All Stars villa, but back at home, his ex shared an adorable update about their three-year-old daughter.

Jack is currently in South Africa filming All Stars season three. He hasn’t built a strong connection with anyone yet. He was getting to know Whitney in the villa, but since that fell apart, he hasn’t really clicked with anyone else. Which is why, during one of the challenges, Leanne even gave him a return ticket home.

Well, going home probably wouldn’t feel like the worst thing in the world for him right now because his ex, Keely, with whom he shares a three-year-old daughter, has revealed just how much everyone is missing him.

Jack’s daughter was born just eight months after him leaving the Love Island 2022 villa. Him and Keely were never officially together, but the timing of her pregnancy definitely shocked people at the time. Since then, Jack has spoken about co-parenting with Keely, who lives in Birmingham, while Jack is based in Dublin for work. Maya now splits her time between both of them.

Now, recently, Keely took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos of their daughter. One picture in particular really caught people’s attention. It’s a screenshot from the official Love Island page with the caption, “baby daddies deserve love too!”

Wild how Jack’s ex is kind of rooting for him, completely opposite to the jilted exes we’re used to seeing.

In her caption, Keely wrote, “Life without daddy rn & everyone is missing him dearly.”

She also shared that Maya is keeping her dad’s phone busy. She is sending him loads of voice notes, making it pretty clear she’s noticing that he’s away. Keely added, “Maya is blowing up his phone with a load of voice notes. So he has that to come back to.”

From the pictures, it’s clear that Maya is keeping busy with her mum, while also missing her terribly.

I mean, it’s actually really cute.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

Lucinda Samie Love Island All Stars friends proof

Proof Lucinda and Samie were friends outside Love Island after *that* ‘mean’ All Stars comment

Love Island All Stars 2026 biggest game

These Love Island All Stars 2026 cast members are playing the biggest game in the villa

Scott Love Island flops

After *that* snarky comment to Sean, here’s a recap of Scott’s many Love Island flops

Latest

Elected York graduate keeps Labour in majority on the City of York council

Esme Hills

Anna Perret elected to serve the student-populated Heworth

Pub that barred Cambridge University controversial women’s soc founder issues apology

Esther Knowles

The Prince of Wales admitted ‘Thea should not have been barred on the grounds of her views and beliefs’

Liverpool student accused of killing best friend says he has ‘no memory’ of fatal crash

Francesca Eke

Christopher Tromp, a Newcastle University student, died in 2023 after the car hit a tree

Pro-Palestine protesters stage sit-in calling for Cambridge University arms divestment

Alexander Newman

Cambridge4Palestine gathered on the Sidgwick Site in anticipation of a university council vote next week

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie resurfaced videos

These old resurfaced videos of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie are so cute, and I’m crying

Suchismita Ghosh

He has now addressed the viral videos

the traitors season four cast a nice selfie from jade's instagram

The Traitors season four cast’s Instagram follower counts prove who the real winners are

Claudia Cox

Who knew Amanda had so many fans?

The Duffer brothers are releasing a new Netflix show, and yes, people already hate it

Hebe Hancock

It’s being utterly DRAGGED

Maya Jama only follows three of the All Stars girlies on Instagram and it’s so shady

Ellissa Bain

Savage!

I had a psychotic episode for months and ChatGPT fed my delusions, here’s what happened

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘AI psychosis can happen to anyone’

Need to spot a Fallowfield boy? Here are five items that make up their everyday uniform

Rebecca Pattni

Beware

Elected York graduate keeps Labour in majority on the City of York council

Esme Hills

Anna Perret elected to serve the student-populated Heworth

Pub that barred Cambridge University controversial women’s soc founder issues apology

Esther Knowles

The Prince of Wales admitted ‘Thea should not have been barred on the grounds of her views and beliefs’

Liverpool student accused of killing best friend says he has ‘no memory’ of fatal crash

Francesca Eke

Christopher Tromp, a Newcastle University student, died in 2023 after the car hit a tree

Pro-Palestine protesters stage sit-in calling for Cambridge University arms divestment

Alexander Newman

Cambridge4Palestine gathered on the Sidgwick Site in anticipation of a university council vote next week

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie resurfaced videos

These old resurfaced videos of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie are so cute, and I’m crying

Suchismita Ghosh

He has now addressed the viral videos

the traitors season four cast a nice selfie from jade's instagram

The Traitors season four cast’s Instagram follower counts prove who the real winners are

Claudia Cox

Who knew Amanda had so many fans?

The Duffer brothers are releasing a new Netflix show, and yes, people already hate it

Hebe Hancock

It’s being utterly DRAGGED

Maya Jama only follows three of the All Stars girlies on Instagram and it’s so shady

Ellissa Bain

Savage!

I had a psychotic episode for months and ChatGPT fed my delusions, here’s what happened

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘AI psychosis can happen to anyone’

Need to spot a Fallowfield boy? Here are five items that make up their everyday uniform

Rebecca Pattni

Beware