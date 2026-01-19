Mitch is getting dragged for ‘crazy’ comment about Whitney’s hair on Love Island All Stars

3 hours ago

Messy Mitch is famed for his hot takes and controversial opinions, but a recent comment about Love Island All Stars contestant Whitney’s hair has the internet calling him out for crossing the line.

While watching Sunday night’s episode of Love Island All Stars, the former Love Island contestant Mitchel Taylor began posting his hot takes about different contestants.

Living up to his “messy” nickname, Mitch posted loaded opinions, such as “Whit your acting’s crap, we KNOW for a fact this jack couldn’t be further from your type” and “I’ve heard on grape vine [Samie is] the problem”.

However, people have accused him of taking it “too far” with one particular comment about Whitney’s hair.

What did Mitch say about Whitney’s hair on Love Island All Stars?

Alongside a photograph of the television featuring Whitney’s face on Love Island All Stars, Mitch posted: “Whit you need to change your skin fade tho, this one doesn’t suit you. Bring back the straight hair”.

This comment sparked backlash, with people arguing this particular comment was a step too far.

One Reddit user commented: “This is straight racism and he isn’t even saying the terms right. A skin fade on a black woman?? Can we please ditch Mitch forever?”.

Another commented: “A white man telling a black girl that curly/kinky hair does not suit her is crazy, the optics of this comment is crazy. Even calling her hair a skin fade (masculinising a black woman) is absolutely overt racism and disgusting”.

One person pointed out that he always takes things “too far” and has been warned repeatedly “since his season”.

How did Mitch respond to the comments?

Later in the evening, Mitch posted again on his Snapchat story, highlighting a specific message that read: “Icl this is so racially motivated ‘bring back the straight hair’ God forbid a black women wants to embrace herself”.

In response to this comment, Mitch clapped back: “You guys are so dumb. Whit has a wig company, she changes her hair EVERY WEEK”.

But this response was not enough for everyone.

One Reddit user even suggested he made the comment “purely for the controversy”, arguing “he has enough media training and exposure to know that telling a black woman to straighten her hair is maybe something you might wanna reconsider posting”.

Mitchel Taylor has been contacted for comment.

