The Tab

Mitch is getting dragged for ‘crazy’ comment about Whitney’s hair on Love Island All Stars

Mitch urged Whitney to ‘bring back the straight hair’

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

Messy Mitch is famed for his hot takes and controversial opinions, but a recent comment about Love Island All Stars contestant Whitney’s hair has the internet calling him out for crossing the line. 

While watching Sunday night’s episode of Love Island All Stars, the former Love Island contestant Mitchel Taylor began posting his hot takes about different contestants. 

Living up to his “messy” nickname, Mitch posted loaded opinions, such as “Whit your acting’s crap, we KNOW for a fact this jack couldn’t be further from your type” and “I’ve heard on grape vine [Samie is] the problem”.

However, people have accused him of taking it “too far” with one particular comment about Whitney’s hair.

What did Mitch say about Whitney’s hair on Love Island All Stars?

Alongside a photograph of the television featuring Whitney’s face on Love Island All Stars, Mitch posted: “Whit you need to change your skin fade tho, this one doesn’t suit you. Bring back the straight hair”.

This comment sparked backlash, with people arguing this particular comment was a step too far. 

One Reddit user commented: “This is straight racism and he isn’t even saying the terms right. A skin fade on a black woman?? Can we please ditch Mitch forever?”. 

Another commented: “A white man telling a black girl that curly/kinky hair does not suit her is crazy, the optics of this comment is crazy. Even calling her hair a skin fade (masculinising a black woman) is absolutely overt racism and disgusting”. 

One person pointed out that he always takes things “too far” and has been warned repeatedly “since his season”. 

How did Mitch respond to the comments?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mitch (@mitcheltaylor_)


Later in the evening, Mitch posted again on his Snapchat story, highlighting a specific message that read: “Icl this is so racially motivated ‘bring back the straight hair’ God forbid a black women wants to embrace herself”.

In response to this comment, Mitch clapped back: “You guys are so dumb. Whit has a wig company, she changes her hair EVERY WEEK”.

But this response was not enough for everyone. 

One Reddit user even suggested he made the comment “purely for the controversy”, arguing “he has enough media training and exposure to know that telling a black woman to straighten her hair is maybe something you might wanna reconsider posting”. 

Mitchel Taylor has been contacted for comment.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @mitcheltaylor_ and ITV

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Esther Knowles | Entertainment

Read Next

Here’s who Belle from Love Island’s famous dad actually is, because he’s a really big deal

Love Island’s Catherine shares brutal response after Shaq weirdly compares her to Leanne

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast with businesses

Revealed: The All Stars’ businesses that are majorly struggling and the state their finances are in

Latest

Here are 13 memes you’ll only understand if you’re a Lancaster Uni student

Erin Malik

AKA… our Socials Editor reflecting on the best memes of Michaelmas Term

The gay clubs of Durham: What are the girls and the gays rating them?

Seamus Barker

Your opinions on the gay clubs… plus an interview with the team behind them

Durham research underpins new image-abuse laws

May Thomson

Professor Clare McGlynn’s research was instrumental in recent UK legislation criminalising AI non-consensual sexually explicit deepfake images

Mitch is getting dragged for ‘crazy’ comment about Whitney’s hair on Love Island All Stars

Esther Knowles

Mitch urged Whitney to ‘bring back the straight hair’

Palatinalps: Is it actually worth it?

Luisa Aarhuus

An insider’s guide to Durham’s annual ski trip

Bristol one of many universities accused of grade inflation

Thea Pilch

Is a first worth less now than previously?

I thought staying at my boyfriend’s Bristol uni house would be cute

Scarlet Richards

I don’t live there, but I know which mug is safe to use

OnlyFans

Stepping on snails to armpit farts: OnlyFans models expose their strangest custom requests

Kieran Galpin

God, humanity really is doomed

Woman with ‘UK’s biggest natural boobs’ reveals the one task that’s ‘impossible’ to do

Ellissa Bain

They’ll never stop growing

This TikToker exposed a season 11 Love Island boy for secretly being ‘broke’ and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They had a ‘date from hell’

Here are 13 memes you’ll only understand if you’re a Lancaster Uni student

Erin Malik

AKA… our Socials Editor reflecting on the best memes of Michaelmas Term

The gay clubs of Durham: What are the girls and the gays rating them?

Seamus Barker

Your opinions on the gay clubs… plus an interview with the team behind them

Durham research underpins new image-abuse laws

May Thomson

Professor Clare McGlynn’s research was instrumental in recent UK legislation criminalising AI non-consensual sexually explicit deepfake images

Mitch is getting dragged for ‘crazy’ comment about Whitney’s hair on Love Island All Stars

Esther Knowles

Mitch urged Whitney to ‘bring back the straight hair’

Palatinalps: Is it actually worth it?

Luisa Aarhuus

An insider’s guide to Durham’s annual ski trip

Bristol one of many universities accused of grade inflation

Thea Pilch

Is a first worth less now than previously?

I thought staying at my boyfriend’s Bristol uni house would be cute

Scarlet Richards

I don’t live there, but I know which mug is safe to use

OnlyFans

Stepping on snails to armpit farts: OnlyFans models expose their strangest custom requests

Kieran Galpin

God, humanity really is doomed

Woman with ‘UK’s biggest natural boobs’ reveals the one task that’s ‘impossible’ to do

Ellissa Bain

They’ll never stop growing

This TikToker exposed a season 11 Love Island boy for secretly being ‘broke’ and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They had a ‘date from hell’