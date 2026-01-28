The Tab

Maya Jama only follows three of the All Stars girlies on Instagram and it’s so shady

Savage!

Ellissa Bain

Love Island All Stars 2026 is finally getting juicy with Lucinda bringing some much-needed chaos and Scott and Sean’s feud reaching boiling point, but does Maya Jama have beef with any of the girlies? Well, it certainly looks like it.

A quick look through the Love Island host’s Instagram shows she’s only following three of the girls in the villa: Whitney, Samie and Jess. That means she doesn’t follow Millie, Lucinda, AJ, Belle, Leanne or Helena. Seems shady, right? Well, let’s break that down.

Millie and Lucinda were both on series seven together, which was hosted by Laura Whitmore, so Maya probably doesn’t know them very well. They are two of the biggest Islanders in history though and must’ve crossed paths. Has she chosen not to follow them on purpose? It does feel savage.

Credit: ITV

Now, AJ, Belle and Leanne were on even earlier series’ of Love Island, so we’ll let her off for those too. She’s probably never had a reason to follow them. But Helena?! Yeah, there are no excuses for that one. Helena was in Majorca literally just a few months ago, and she would’ve seen Maya loads of times when she came into the villa for recouplings and at the wrap party.

There’s definitely drama there because Maya actually followed Toni, Shakira and Yasmin after the final, but didn’t follow anyone from the other half of the famous summer 2025 “divide,” including Helena, Meg and Lauren. Brutal!

The host even savagely responded to a TikTok comment about only following those three, writing: “I followed them yesterday… after the show was finished & last time I checked I had free will to follow whoever I like lol.” So, that proves she does only follow the Love Islanders she likes, then. Very interesting.

Featured image by: ITV

Featured image by: ITV

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

