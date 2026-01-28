The Tab

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

He’s such a hypocrite

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

After last night’s chaotic episode of Love Island All Stars, a lot of people are feeling sorry for Sean, but I don’t at all.

Sweetshop Sean and Scottisha being in the same villa has been a mess from literally day one, where Scott immediately called Sean out as “one of the worst Islanders” he’s ever seen. It was the first time the two Islanders had even met each other, but it wasn’t the beginning of their beef – Scott has been calling out Sean for years.

Last night’s game brought Sean to tears and led him to accuse Scott of “bullying” him after two incidents where he called him out in front of everyone in the villa. While Scott is being very savage and not holding back compared to the rest of the villa, I can’t help but remember what Sean was like during his season.

Even though he was never coupled up with her or even her friend, Mimi’s name could not stay out of Sean’s mouth the entire time he was in the villa during season 11. From constantly saying she was playing a game to questioning every choice she made during the challenges. It got so bad that several Islanders had to confront him – even his own partner, Matilda.

“Just leave it, Sean, why are you carrying on?” she said when he kept on accusing Josh of settling with Mimi because he didn’t have the confidence to go for Grace. He told her to “shut up” and kept going.

I don’t have it in me to feel sorry for a man who, not even two years ago, spent his whole season constantly picking fights with a woman. His feelings are allowed to be hurt, he’s allowed to cry, but accusing another Islander of “bullying” after two call-outs, when during his season he consistently stirred drama between Jess, Mimi, Ayo and Josh multiple times and never apologised, is super hypocritical.

@celebcontentt

he was obsesseddddd #fyp #foryou #loveisland #seanstone #mimiandayo

♬ original sound – 🫦

And it looks like the Islanders from his season haven’t forgotten. Jess commented a heart reaction picture under a TikTok shared last week, captioned: “Are we forgetting Sean and Joey were the villains of their season, so no [Scott] wasn’t ‘harsh’.”

I’m not bringing out the violin for Sean. If he’s actually grown, he should show it in his actions.

Featured image via ITV

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care

