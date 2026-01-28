I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

1 hour ago

After last night’s chaotic episode of Love Island All Stars, a lot of people are feeling sorry for Sean, but I don’t at all.

Sweetshop Sean and Scottisha being in the same villa has been a mess from literally day one, where Scott immediately called Sean out as “one of the worst Islanders” he’s ever seen. It was the first time the two Islanders had even met each other, but it wasn’t the beginning of their beef – Scott has been calling out Sean for years.

Sean and Joey are dragging this on for way too long, I don’t even care if you agree or with them or not – you’ve been pulled up on it about 4 times, leave Josh alone he’s seen the tapes and doesn’t care ffs #LoveIsland — Scott van-der-Sluis (@scottvds17) July 24, 2024

Last night’s game brought Sean to tears and led him to accuse Scott of “bullying” him after two incidents where he called him out in front of everyone in the villa. While Scott is being very savage and not holding back compared to the rest of the villa, I can’t help but remember what Sean was like during his season.

Even though he was never coupled up with her or even her friend, Mimi’s name could not stay out of Sean’s mouth the entire time he was in the villa during season 11. From constantly saying she was playing a game to questioning every choice she made during the challenges. It got so bad that several Islanders had to confront him – even his own partner, Matilda.

“Just leave it, Sean, why are you carrying on?” she said when he kept on accusing Josh of settling with Mimi because he didn’t have the confidence to go for Grace. He told her to “shut up” and kept going.

I don’t have it in me to feel sorry for a man who, not even two years ago, spent his whole season constantly picking fights with a woman. His feelings are allowed to be hurt, he’s allowed to cry, but accusing another Islander of “bullying” after two call-outs, when during his season he consistently stirred drama between Jess, Mimi, Ayo and Josh multiple times and never apologised, is super hypocritical.

And it looks like the Islanders from his season haven’t forgotten. Jess commented a heart reaction picture under a TikTok shared last week, captioned: “Are we forgetting Sean and Joey were the villains of their season, so no [Scott] wasn’t ‘harsh’.”

I’m not bringing out the violin for Sean. If he’s actually grown, he should show it in his actions.

