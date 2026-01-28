The Tab

Sean’s friends drop statement about ‘bully’ claims as he feuds with Scott on All Stars

‘Our hearts are breaking for him right now’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

For once, something is actually happening on Love Island. Sean Stone and Scott van-der-Sluis are clearly not fans of each other. In their latest row on All Stars, Sean cried and told Scott he was a “bully”. Sean’s family and friends have dropped a lengthy statement about the “bullying” claims. I’m so intrigued.

While Sean is causing chaos in the Love Island villa, his social media accounts are being managed by friends. They wrote on his Insta: “Obviously, it’s hard to pass judgement based on clips alone, because as we all know with reality TV, there’s always more going on than what we’re shown. But we know Sean personally, and for him to be reduced to tears because of someone else’s words tells us he must be genuinely upset – and our hearts are breaking for him right now. We really hope he’s okay. It’s so hard to watch.

“We truly believe Sean has grown a lot since his previous Love Island experience, and that he’s been the most authentic version of himself he can be up to this point in the show. We really hope this situation doesn’t ruin his time in there or put a dampener on what should be an incredible experience for him. We’re so proud of him.

“We know the word ‘bully’ has been thrown around a lot in the last 24 hours, but these are really strong allegations and we don’t want to add fuel to the fire.

Sean and Scott attempting to talk things out love island all stars 2026

Sean and Scott attempting to talk things out
(Image via ITV)

“What we do want is to ask everyone to be kind – to all the contestants, not just Sean – and to remember that reality TV isn’t always a full representation of what’s happening.”

There is a lot of lore leading up to Sean calling Scott a “bully” on Love Island: All Stars. Scott clearly didn’t agree with Sean’s behaviour on Love Island 2024. His tweets made it clear he was on the side of Josh and Ciaran during their beef with Sean and Joey Essex.

