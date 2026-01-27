Love Islanders’ snarkiest responses to their exes returning for All Stars 2026

1 hour ago

The former Love Islanders seem to be far more invested in All Stars than we are. Plenty of past participants had savage responses to their exes returning for Love Island: All Stars 2026. I can feel the frostiness from here.

Lucinda’s ex ranted about her ‘taking the p*ss’

As All Stars 2026 is Lucinda’s fourth appearance in the Love Island multiverse, she’s racked up quite a few Islander exes. UK viewers may be unaware Lucinda popped up as a surprise contestant on Love Island Australia in 2023. She and Zac Nunns made it to second place, but split in February 2024.

Zac often live blogs his thoughts on Love Island as it shares. He had a lot of opinions on 23rd January, when his ex popped up on the show. Zac wrote: “It’s always awkward when I’m reviewing a season and an ex walks through the doors. A big reason we didn’t work out was because a third show was on the table while we were still together.”

Zac also took to the comment section. “Anyone who has done the show four times is taking the p*ss,” he added, “let’s just be real with ourselves.”

Ekin-Su made a video poking fun at Curtis

The nation was pretty shocked when Curtis returned to Love Island for, like, the gazillonth time. Ekin-Su had a similar reaction. She made a TikTok recreating her watching Love Island, and discovering Curtis would enter as a bombshell. In the skit, Ekin-Su is so stunned that she spits out her chips. The caption reads: “Just chocked on my Nando’s.” (Apparently the spelling error was deliberate.) She used the Mabel song Don’t Call Me Up. Ouch.

Harry liked a shady comment about Helena

I’m afraid there is an epilogue to the Harry/Helena/Shakira drama. Harry has been making a vlog about every single episode of All Stars. On one video, someone commented: “Are you just gonna avoid mentioning Helena on all your debriefs?” Another person replied: “What’s to say? She’s being overshadowed by the other girls. None of the lads like her. Scott looked disgusted having to kiss her.” Screenshots posted on Reddit seemed to show Harry had liked this comment. However, this comment isn’t on Harry’s page anymore.

Harry did also respond a bit more positively to a different comment about Helena. A TikTok user wrote: “Honestly, I am no fan of Helena, but I do think this time around might be better for her self-esteem. She did good by telling Sean how she felt about not being kissed in the challenge. She is learning to stand up for herself and might make better choices this time.”

Harry liked this comment, and replied: “I hope so for her.”

