Mimii finally addresses Scott and Sean beef on Love Island All Stars in surprising statement

Sean and Scott are the latest main characters of Love Island All Stars, after Scott called him out in the middle of a challenge, which led Sean to call him a bully, and now Mimii has addressed the situation.

From the moment Scott entered the villa, he’s had an issue with Sean, who he called “one of the most Islanders” he’d ever seen. Lots of Love Island viewers agreed with this take, mostly because of the way he treated many of the Islanders on his season, especially Mimii who he consistently called out in challenges and accused of playing a game.

After Sean broke down in tears and accused Scott of bullying him a couple of days ago, lots of Islanders have given their opinion on the situation. Most people defending Scott agree that even though he’s being harsh, his behaviour is nothing in comparison to the way he treated Mimii. Well, the Islander herself has now shared her opinion on the whole divisive situation.

“I don’t know if you’re gonna see this but I just wanna ask you a question. Do you forgive Sean for how he was with you on your season now that he’s getting hurt?” one person asked Mimii on Snapchat.

“Everyone’s justifying it by saying well he hurt Mimii so this is his karma, and it serves him right and he should cry. I just wanna know your opinion on it.”

Mimii cleared up her stance on the situation once and for all.

“Sean and I have moved on from that situation and so everyone else should too,” she said. “No one deserves to feel like that and I’m glad he spoke up about how it made him feel because that’s not an easy thing to do.”

The statement continued: “I’ll always advocate for kindness always and so if anyone disagree with that and thinks he deserves to be hurt, please don’t speak thinking it’s from a place of my defence.”

Even though Mimii has said she doesn’t agree with Sean being hurt in the name of karma, it’s not stopping people on social media ripping in to the Islander. Scott and Sean have since had a conversation clarifying their stance with each other, and it’s safe to say they’re not going to be friends.

