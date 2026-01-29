The Tab

Mimii finally addresses Scott and Sean beef on Love Island All Stars in surprising statement

Sean and Mimii clashed during their season

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Sean and Scott are the latest main characters of Love Island All Stars, after Scott called him out in the middle of a challenge, which led Sean to call him a bully, and now Mimii has addressed the situation.

From the moment Scott entered the villa, he’s had an issue with Sean, who he called “one of the most Islanders” he’d ever seen. Lots of Love Island viewers agreed with this take, mostly because of the way he treated many of the Islanders on his season, especially Mimii who he consistently called out in challenges and accused of playing a game.

After Sean broke down in tears and accused Scott of bullying him a couple of days ago, lots of Islanders have given their opinion on the situation. Most people defending Scott agree that even though he’s being harsh, his behaviour is nothing in comparison to the way he treated Mimii. Well, the Islander herself has now shared her opinion on the whole divisive situation.

“I don’t know if you’re gonna see this but I just wanna ask you a question. Do you forgive Sean for how he was with you on your season now that he’s getting hurt?” one person asked Mimii on Snapchat.

“Everyone’s justifying it by saying well he hurt Mimii so this is his karma, and it serves him right and he should cry. I just wanna know your opinion on it.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mimii. (@mimiitafara)

Mimii cleared up her stance on the situation once and for all.

“Sean and I have moved on from that situation and so everyone else should too,” she said. “No one deserves to feel like that and I’m glad he spoke up about how it made him feel because that’s not an easy thing to do.”

The statement continued: “I’ll always advocate for kindness always and so if anyone disagree with that and thinks he deserves to be hurt, please don’t speak thinking it’s from a place of my defence.”

Even though Mimii has said she doesn’t agree with Sean being hurt in the name of karma, it’s not stopping people on social media ripping in to the Islander. Scott and Sean have since had a conversation clarifying their stance with each other, and it’s safe to say they’re not going to be friends.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via ITV

More on: Influencers Love Island Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

She’ll never stop trying, so here are all the relentless ways Lucinda has tried to get famous

Curtis has dated the two most famous Love Island girlies EVER, so here’s an iconic recap

Love Island couple Millie and Liam

Revealed: The messy back and forth Millie and Liam had about each appearing on All Stars

Latest

UoM study finds gaming and social media are not to blame for teen mental health issues

Katie Thompson

Those pesky phones might not be to blame after all

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications

Say what you want about it, Revs closing is the end of clubbing for our generation

Esther Knowles

You can’t deny it, Revs was the unofficial party headquarters for young people

UoM study finds gaming and social media are not to blame for teen mental health issues

Katie Thompson

Those pesky phones might not be to blame after all

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications

Say what you want about it, Revs closing is the end of clubbing for our generation

Esther Knowles

You can’t deny it, Revs was the unofficial party headquarters for young people