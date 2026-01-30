The Tab

Charlie thinks this is the real reason Millie dumped him on All Stars, and it’s savage

Ellissa Bain

Weeks on, Millie choosing to dump her own couple, Charlie, is still one of the most shocking moments of Love Island All Stars so far. He’s finally spoken out about the explosive moment, and he thinks she had a wild ulterior motive.

When she was voted the favourite girl, Millie had to dump one of the three boys with the least votes. She could have chosen Sean or Konnor, but decided to get rid of Charlie who she’d been getting to know. He’d been leading her and Jess on at the same time, and Millie had simply had enough of it. Or was that really the reason?

Speaking to The Sun in a new interview, Charlie said he thinks Millie dumped him because she knew it would get a big reaction on social media. How savage!

“Looking back at it now, I kind of have an inkling that maybe there was a moment there and she took it. We were actually going really well, even when we spoke that night, we were laughing and joking,” he said. “So I do think there was an element of, this is gonna go off on social. She’s got a big following and proper fans, you know what I mean?”

Charlie added that Millie dumping him was a massive “shock factor” as it had “never been done before,” so it was obviously going to be a big moment with people at home.

He continued: “I wasn’t getting enough from Millie’s side. You know, I needed to have maybe ‘I want this just to be me and you right now’, but I never got that from her. You know, it was day four or five when I’d kissed Jess. So, like, that is not enough time to be in a serious thing at that point.

“You know, me and Mills were getting on really well. I know there were things that we could have gotten over, I think, but maybe from Millie’s side, she didn’t think so. I just thought it was a little blip in the road. I’d obviously made my feelings clear by, you know, choosing her at the recoupling. It was a big statement to be honest.”

Millie is now coupled up with Curtis, but she doesn’t see anything romantic there. As for Charlie? He’s probably gone back to his job in recruitment. His time on Love Island was short-lived.

Robert Pattison

Robert Pattinson?? These celebs had actual real s*x in TV and film, and we somehow all missed it

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason those scenes looked so realistic

Charlie Heaton has an 11-year-old son and he’s just started watching Stranger Things

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He had his son at 20 with his 32-year-old girlfriend

What actually happened to Noah Centineo, after he disappeared off the face of the earth?

Hebe Hancock

He’s been cast as the lead in a huge film

OnlyFans twins videos nastier

Erm, the OnlyFans twins have shared MORE videos and they’re way nastier than last time

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m so uncomfortable

Here’s what ‘on the shelf’ means when Eloise says it in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

Everyone is confused

the traitors season four jade scott what she's been up to

Every vibey thing Jade and her cardigan collection have been up to since The Traitors

Claudia Cox

She’s now a teaching assistant at a UK uni

Bean there, done that: Here are the top five cafes to enjoy a coffee in Cambridge

Alexander Newman

My definitive guide for where to get your caffeine boost

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast cosmetic work

They spent thousands, so here’s all the cosmetic work the All Stars had for the 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

Lucinda spent over £1k just on fillers

state school oxbridge eton lae

A London state school is actually beating Eton College at landing Oxbridge offers

Claudia Cox

62 sixth-formers got Oxbridge offers in 2026

The Apprentice has done it again: Extremely offensive tweets surface from new contestant

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe they didn’t notice

