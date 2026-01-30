Charlie thinks this is the real reason Millie dumped him on All Stars, and it’s savage

4 hours ago

Weeks on, Millie choosing to dump her own couple, Charlie, is still one of the most shocking moments of Love Island All Stars so far. He’s finally spoken out about the explosive moment, and he thinks she had a wild ulterior motive.

When she was voted the favourite girl, Millie had to dump one of the three boys with the least votes. She could have chosen Sean or Konnor, but decided to get rid of Charlie who she’d been getting to know. He’d been leading her and Jess on at the same time, and Millie had simply had enough of it. Or was that really the reason?

Speaking to The Sun in a new interview, Charlie said he thinks Millie dumped him because she knew it would get a big reaction on social media. How savage!

“Looking back at it now, I kind of have an inkling that maybe there was a moment there and she took it. We were actually going really well, even when we spoke that night, we were laughing and joking,” he said. “So I do think there was an element of, this is gonna go off on social. She’s got a big following and proper fans, you know what I mean?”

Charlie added that Millie dumping him was a massive “shock factor” as it had “never been done before,” so it was obviously going to be a big moment with people at home.

He continued: “I wasn’t getting enough from Millie’s side. You know, I needed to have maybe ‘I want this just to be me and you right now’, but I never got that from her. You know, it was day four or five when I’d kissed Jess. So, like, that is not enough time to be in a serious thing at that point.

“You know, me and Mills were getting on really well. I know there were things that we could have gotten over, I think, but maybe from Millie’s side, she didn’t think so. I just thought it was a little blip in the road. I’d obviously made my feelings clear by, you know, choosing her at the recoupling. It was a big statement to be honest.”

Millie is now coupled up with Curtis, but she doesn’t see anything romantic there. As for Charlie? He’s probably gone back to his job in recruitment. His time on Love Island was short-lived.

Featured image by: ITV