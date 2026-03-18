Zendaya reveals clever reason she re-wore the dress that sparked those ‘ignorant slurs’

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Zendaya has never been one to do press tour dressing by halves, and her latest red carpet moment proves there’s always a story behind the look.

While promoting her upcoming wedding-themed film The Drama, the actor has been dressing for a subtle theme: “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue”, she told Variety. For the LA premiere at the DGA Theater Complex yesterday, she kicked things off with “something old”, but not just any archival piece.

The 29-year-old rewore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown she first stepped out in at the 2015 Oscars. It was a full-circle moment tied to one of the most defining early points in her career.

Speaking about the decision, Zendaya explained: “This is a dress that I wore when I was 18 years old, to the Oscars actually, my very first Oscars.

“And it was a very important moment for me in my life and my career, but also for my family, my folks. That moment meant a lot to me so this felt like the right time to bring this one out of the archive. And also, it happened to be a wedding dress.”

That original 2015 appearance is remembered for more than just the gown. At the time, Zendaya faced criticism from Giuliana Rancic on Fashion Police, who said her faux locs made her look like “she smells like patchouli oil or weed”.

The comment sparked huge backlash and an apology, but its impact went further. The moment became part of a broader cultural conversation that contributed to the introduction of The CROWN Act in 2019, legislation designed to protect against discrimination based on race-related hairstyles.

It was in this very dress that Giuliana Rancic bullied and made disparaging, racist comments about a then 19-year-old Zendaya’s faux locs, which she elegantly wore at the Academy Awards as a statement and tribute to her father’s locs. Like the class act that she is, Zendaya… https://t.co/UrAMBxJcpG pic.twitter.com/yUwVv2Os60 — mia golds 𓂃✰ (@themiagolds) March 18, 2026

Zendaya, who was 19 at the time, responded directly on Instagram, writing: “There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful. Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect.”

She continued, “To say that an 18-year-old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or ‘weed’ is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive. I don’t usually feel the need to respond to negative things but certain remarks cannot go unchecked.”

She also told Good Morning America that while writing her response, “I had to stop myself from being ignorant and being a kid…I had to really take my time and think about what my parents taught me, which is the most important things in the world are your voice and your knowledge, being that they’re both educators. So I sat in my room and I used both of those things.”

Yesterday, her stylist Law Roach said “Who remembers this dress and all the headlines that came with it? Decided to go with SOMETHING OLD tonight”, proving their was intent behind the look.

Who remembers this dress and all the headlines that came with it? Decided to go with SOMETHING OLD tonight.#styledbyLAW https://t.co/bx5Ip3Wd3B — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 18, 2026

The Drama releases in the UK on 3rd April.

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Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock, Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Shutterstock