Charlie from Love Island’s surprisingly normal corporate job he’s ditched for All Stars

3 hours ago

Charlie Frederick is getting a lot of heat on Love Island right now for the way he’s treating Millie, but did you know he actually has a really normal job outside the villa?!

Most of the All Stars are influencers now, spending all of their time going for fancy lunches and jetting off on swanky holidays, all paid for by brands of course. But Charlie has a normal, corporate 9-5. According to Capital, the 31-year-old works in recruitment in London, and he seems pretty proud of it tbh. In his Instagram bio, it says: “London | 9-5 Corporate.”

I honestly didn’t have him down for a recruitment kinda guy. What are you supposed to do when the brand deals dry up though, I guess. He’s always sharing pics of London skyscrapers on Instagram, as you do when you work in the city. Charlie’s originally from Plymouth, but lives in London full-time now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Frederick (@charliefrederick_)

Recruitment isn’t his only job,. Charlie also does one-to-one gym and fitness coaching, and he’s signed to Unleashed Talent, so he still lives a bit of the influencer life, with over 200k followers on Instagram. He also joined the cast of Made in Chelsea for a bit during series 20.

Charlie’s life is no doubt going to change as he gets pushed back into the limelight after All Stars, but he insists he’s not doing it for the fame. Speaking to ITV before the series started, he said: “It’s not the fame I’m here for at all, it’s not like I want to get back in the fame scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Frederick (@charliefrederick_)

“I’m giving it another go, so I’m definitely trying to find my person in this process, not looking for that clout, as people would say. I mean, that’s a byproduct, but yeah, that’s not the main reason I’m here.” We’ll see about that.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: Tyrique Hyde/Instagram