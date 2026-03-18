Not yet voted? Here’s who’s running to be your next York SU Sabbatical Officers

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58 mins ago

The voting for our next Sabbatical Officers are now open, and close tomorrow at 12pm! York SU Sabbatical Officers are paid, full-time student leaders, elected by us to represent our university each year. Different candidates are running for the following five positions:

Academic Officer

Activities Officer

Community and Inclusion Officer

Sports Officer

Union Affairs Officer

Union Affairs Officer

Sam Dickinson

Sam wants a stronger political voice to stand up needs such as Cost of Living relief, laundry, buses and bursaries, as well as taking steps to improve the international student experience at York through more multilingual staff and improved financial access.

Jimbo McRimbo

Jimbo wants to improve student life on campus, build ties with the local community, and talk to his “bezzie mates” to deal with other issues.

Joshua Rees

Joshua’s manifesto summary is short: “Darkness – Destruction – Lemons for All!”

Activities Officer

Alex Brown

Within his manifesto, Alex is focusing on reviving student spaces such as The Lounge, and ensuring societies receive support and clear contacts ahead of “Give it A Go” sessions at the beginning of semester one. He also wishes to reward societies and volunteers with discounts and free event tickets, mirroring the reward system that staff bartenders already have. Finally, Alex wants to reinvent campus event planning by using student dashboard and shortening wait times.

Louisa Hollyoak

Louisa wishes to spotlight a different society weekly, promote diverse and smaller societies and continue the work of previous officers, such as the “Reserved (but not for students)?” campaign.

Alex Minihan

Alex wishes to improve organisation and promotion to make navigating the many societies at York less overwhelming. They also wish to support societies more whilst increasing the voice they have in making decisions, as well as improving accessibility, safety and student support.

Ella Kemp

Ella wishes to recognise and support society committees for the work they do, find ways to make sustainability goals benefit society budgets, and listen to student voices more when making big campus decisions.

Harry Groom

Harry wishes for more independence and autonomy for student groups, fair funding for societies and media groups, and overall recognition, visibility and empowerment.

Sports Officer

Kaiseen Guo

Kaiseen wants to build a stronger sports community, by supporting smaller clubs and connecting college and university sports. She also wants to promote wellbeing and inclusivity and champion sustainability and affordability.

Darcy Graham

Darcy wishes for an inclusive sport union, a growth of college and social sport programmes, and prioritising student wellbeing and support across our clubs.

Gemma Bridges

Gemma wants to break down barriers to participation through obtaining a sport union sponsor, continue pushing for inclusivity and accessibility for all, and focus on injury prevention and recovery through increased resources and discounted physiotherapy.

Academic Officer

Jack Billington

Jack wants to make campus appealing, improve the systems such as the work to reward ratio, and make clear, easily accessible policies around the use of AI.

Aya Haidar

Aya wants student input on policy, a unified framework for students, specific AI guidance for students, as well as a “safety net” for all students, by developing institutional roadmaps and peer-led support throughout everyone’s degree.

Community and Inclusion Officer

Catalina Sopron

Catalina wants increased student input in college meal decisions, discounted gym memberships, and better transport connections on Campus East by pushing to reopen currently inactive bus stops.

Haya

Haya wishes for accessible physical and mental healthcare and an on campus nurse/doctor for all, and a healthcare guide for neurodivergent and international students, as well as improved accessible spaces on campus, and communicating with the Academic Officer to use mid term feedback and make courses less vague.

Abi Harrison

Abi wants more cost of living support, improved sense of community and better support for student wellbeing.

MAK (Mehmood Ahmed Khan)

MAK wants better access to mental health and wellbeing support, inclusive, connected student communities across colleges, and affordable housing and fair student representation.