The Tab

Student’s fatigue, mistaken for exam stress, later diagnosed as tumour

‘I had given up hope in the healthcare system’

Emily Robson | News

A University of Manchester graduate was diagnosed with a tumour after blaming his fatigue and brain fog on exam stress.

Ollie Cook noticed muscle loss and began feeling unwell during his final year studying law. 

Doctors discovered a pituitary tumour, which was removed in a successful surgery 18 months after initially feeling unwell. 

via SWNS

Ollie, from Sleaford, Lincolnshire, initially attributed his fatigue, brain fog, and muscle loss to academic stress. Despite feeling unwell, he was otherwise healthy and dismissed his symptoms.

After a four-month trip around Southeast Asia, his condition persisted, but doctors could not find anything wrong and recommended physio exercises.

As his symptoms worsened, Ollie noticed persistent muscle pain and the inability to gain muscle despite training. After returning from his travels in December 2023, he visited his GP, but the general symptoms led to no clear diagnosis. He was given physio exercises and sent home, but Ollie knew something wasn’t right. 

Ollie travelled to Kenya in early 2025 for a law internship, but his health continued to decline. When he returned to the UK in June, he collapsed again from an aneurysm and was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where doctors identified the tumour.

via SWNS

18 months after his initial consultation, doctors discovered a pituitary tumour—a growth in the pituitary gland, located near the brain. Ollie was transferred to Sheffield Hospital, where surgeons successfully removed the tumour and part of his pituitary gland. He now takes hormone replacement therapy, painkillers, and blood thinners, and has regular MRI scans to monitor for any recurrence.

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

Stranger Things artist responds after sharing sexual comment about child Holly Wheeler

“I was relieved to finally have an answer,” Ollie said. “After months of uncertainty, it felt like a weight had been lifted, even though the diagnosis was serious.”

Ollie’s experience highlights the importance of listening to your body, even when symptoms seem unclear. For months, Ollie’s symptoms were too vague for doctors to pinpoint a cause, but eventually, the tumour was discovered, and surgery led to a positive outcome.

Shannon Winslade, Head of Services at The Brain Tumour Charity, said, “Ollie’s story underscores how vital it is to raise awareness about brain tumours. Early detection can make all the difference, and it’s important to know that no one is alone in their journey.”

Now recovering, Ollie remains proactive with his health, including regular check-ups, and hopes his experience will encourage others to trust their instincts and seek help if something feels wrong.

Featured image via SWNS

Emily Robson | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA
Latest
Letterboxd

It can be confusing, so here’s how to see your Letterboxd Wrapped for 2025

Kieran Galpin

Get ready for the judgement

stranger things season five eleven alive and then eleven dying (supposedly)

All the detailed evidence for and against Eleven dying in the Stranger Things finale

Claudia Cox

2. She didn’t have a nosebleed

Actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter mysteriously found dead in luxury hotel on New Year’s Eve

Ellissa Bain

A hotel guest thought she was drunk

The Traitors schedule is different this weekend, so here’s when it’s next on

Hebe Hancock

Don’t get caught out

Stranger Things finale reactions and memes

The Stranger Things finale sucked, but these 21 reactions to it will make you feel better

Hayley Soen

I’ve wasted 10 years of my life

Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things creators address ‘Montauk spin-off’ after people clocked Hopper’s HUGE final line

Kieran Galpin

Hopper fighting the government over time travel? Sign me up

Love Island split

Oh no! Love Island legends heartbreakingly split up after a huge three years together

Hayley Soen

I’m so sad

Guys, Dean from MAFS UK has got a new girlfriend and I’m crying!

Ellissa Bain

He’s the ‘happiest’ he’s ever been

What Bristol students ChatGPTed last year and what it says about us

Chloe Brown

 Don’t get me started on ChatGPT Plus subscribers 

Student’s fatigue, mistaken for exam stress, later diagnosed as tumour

Emily Robson

‘I had given up hope in the healthcare system’

Letterboxd

It can be confusing, so here’s how to see your Letterboxd Wrapped for 2025

Kieran Galpin

Get ready for the judgement

stranger things season five eleven alive and then eleven dying (supposedly)

All the detailed evidence for and against Eleven dying in the Stranger Things finale

Claudia Cox

2. She didn’t have a nosebleed

Actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter mysteriously found dead in luxury hotel on New Year’s Eve

Ellissa Bain

A hotel guest thought she was drunk

The Traitors schedule is different this weekend, so here’s when it’s next on

Hebe Hancock

Don’t get caught out

Stranger Things finale reactions and memes

The Stranger Things finale sucked, but these 21 reactions to it will make you feel better

Hayley Soen

I’ve wasted 10 years of my life

Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things creators address ‘Montauk spin-off’ after people clocked Hopper’s HUGE final line

Kieran Galpin

Hopper fighting the government over time travel? Sign me up

Love Island split

Oh no! Love Island legends heartbreakingly split up after a huge three years together

Hayley Soen

I’m so sad

Guys, Dean from MAFS UK has got a new girlfriend and I’m crying!

Ellissa Bain

He’s the ‘happiest’ he’s ever been

What Bristol students ChatGPTed last year and what it says about us

Chloe Brown

 Don’t get me started on ChatGPT Plus subscribers 

Student’s fatigue, mistaken for exam stress, later diagnosed as tumour

Emily Robson

‘I had given up hope in the healthcare system’