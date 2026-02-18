Um, an upcoming MAFS Australia bride is already back with her ex, engaged and pregnant?!

I won’t spoil who, but you need to know this drama before the new season

I’m pretty sure this gets said every single year, but I’m going to go out and say it with my chest. The next season of MAFS Australia might be the wildest yet. If you thought the Paul saga from last year was wild, or maybe the fact that Tim from the year before turned out to be an actual drug trafficker might have been the tip of scandal, there’s a lot to come.

It’s been reported that the MAFS Australia 2026 cast are the most chaotic yet. Apparently Channel Nine has been pushed to “breaking point” with the “volatile” cast, and there’s been so much drama not all of it can be squeezed into the episodes.

The show is well into the thick of it over in Australia, and is set to start in the UK in the coming weeks. Ahead of that, for us UK watchers, I have one piece of juicy drama that you don’t want to miss.

Guys, one of the brides this year is already back with her ex, and they’re engaged… and she’s PREGNANT. Yes, all of this has happened. Safe to say, she and her MAFS groom don’t work out. I’m not going to spoil who, as the show hasn’t started for us yet, but without names, the drama of this saga is beyond anything else.

‘This is everything I’ve ever wanted’

The bride in question has already started doing interviews with magazines, despite the show still airing, and has said of her news that “it feels like everything has finally fallen into place.”

She broke up with the man she married on MAFS, and then her ex boyfriend proposed on Christmas Day. “This is everything I’ve ever wanted – to be with a partner who supports me and loves me for me,” she said.

The bride explained she got back with her ex in August, two weeks after leaving the experiment. They had previously broken up just three months before she went on MAFS.

In November, the bride had a dream she was pregnant. So thought she’d take a test. Shockingly enough, it was positive. Then, on Christmas Day, while holidaying in Colorado, her new (or old) man popped the question.

She has well and truly kissed the MAFS experiment behind, and said: “We’ve got a whole life ahead of us now. We’re engaged, we’ve got a bubba on the way. We’ve got everything we’ve always wanted!”

MAFS Australia. How do you always do this?

