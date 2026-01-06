The Tab
Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

You can’t cross the line if the line is nonexistent

Kieran Galpin

These two x-rated lads, known professionally as the CzechGayTwins, are identical twin brothers who just so happen to do OnlyFans together.

Unlike the father and son duo, Dean and Bray, the CzechGayTwins do it all together, so much so that they don’t even have separate OF accounts or social handles. On Twitter alone, they’ve got nearly 700k followers.

Jake and James – not their real names, they use aliases – made their start in mainstream p*rn acting, working for studios like BelAmi before making the jump to OnlyFans. They now boast over 1,500 videos on their page, which is priced at $11.99 a month.

@czechgaytwins1

#gay #newyear #2026

♬ original sound – Czechgaytwins1

“Naturally sensual, sweet and very hot! We like to f**k every day, imagine the things that you are going to find here. Subscribe and be part of our sex life,” they write on their OF.

The question on everyone’s mind: What do the CzechGayTwins actually do?

Jake and James are both gay, which is brilliantly convenient for their OnlyFans careers. People eat the content up, whether that be the NSFW stuff on Twitter or the more PG content on TikTok and Instagram.

During a 2023 interview with Art Bezrukavenko, the CzechGayTwins dished on everyone’s burning questions. The biggest question is obvious: What do they actually do on OnlyFans?

As soon as Art asked, “Do you do it with each other?”, both of the twins lit up. They were expecting this question, stating it’s the thing people ask them the most.

“We do some things together,” one of the twins confessed vaguely. “But we don’t do everything together.”

The other twin urged people to check their OnlyFans. He also smirked whilst saying that it’s “legal” in areas of mainland Europe, where they are from. The hint speaks volumes.

Over on Twitter, it’s clear that the twin element of their content is the catalyst for their success. They pose nude together frequently, do solo videos while lying next to each other, and interact with subscribers as a duo. They also offer requests for an additional fee, so god only knows what they do in those. While they aren’t overtly breaking any anti-incest policies, their content pushes boundaries. They literally share men, usually sandwiched between them.

Long story short: They do practically everything, but within the easily stretched laws and policies of OnlyFans.

Featured image credit: CzechGayTwins

