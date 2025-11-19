‘I’ve always been a loyal dude’: Joe makes bold claims about MAFS in rage-inducing interview

I have no words, did he watch a different show to us?!

Despite being largely forgettable during MAFS UK, Joe Wood has since been lifted to new villainous heights after his Spanish fling with Julia-Ruth.

For much of the show, and besides being emotionally unavailable to his wife, Maeve, Joe was largely unproblematic and nice to look at after a long day at work. Of course, that changed after he left the experiment. He immediately went to Lanzarote with another bride, slept with her, and got matching tattoos to mark the occasion.

Again, he was eerily silent, but MAFS’ Joe Wood has recently found his voice on the podcast circuit. If you’re hoping for some accountability, you’ve come to the wrong place.

He said that producers matched him with Maeve to cause drama

In the interview, Joe seemingly accused producers of stirring the pot by matching him with Maeve. While there is an argument to be made about retired party boy Joe being matched with a woman who loves a good party, he slammed the “supposed” experts.

“Um, so for us to be matched together seemed a little bit questionable because obviously we might have had similar traits in terms of our personalities, maybe. But when you’ve got like literally two opposite like lifestyles there, how would that ever work in a marriage if you think about it logically?” he said.

“And I think the obvious answer is that we are matched to cause drama, basically.”

‘I’ve always been a loyal dude’

Would Joe have had a better connection with anyone else in MAFS UK?

Elsewhere in the interview, Joe Wood was asked whether he would have had a better connection with any of the other MAFS brides. He compared the question to a “Daily Mail” interview, and while it would have been reasonable to share his honest thoughts months after filming, his PR response was arguably even more strange.

“To be honest, I didn’t allow myself to be in that mindset anyway,” he said with a straight face. “I’ve always been a loyal dude. I’ve never cheated. I’m always fully dedicated to the person I’m with. I really don’t understand how people can distribute their energy to different people.”

Though I won’t get into the morals of whether Julia-Ruth and Joe’s holiday fling was technically cheating, the mere idea that he was “fully dedicated” to Maeve is laughable. People in the comments certainly picked up on it, because there was not one positive response.

“Loyal? Fully dedicated?? Maeve might say otherwise,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Loyal must mean something different to him.”

He was going to keep quiet about Julia-Ruth

Maeve was the one to bring up Julia-Ruth and Joe’s post-show affair, but in actual fact, it was the producers who clued her in on the information. If it had been up to Julia-Ruth and Joe, they would have kept it hush-hush.

Julia-Ruth told Joe that it would have caused unnecessary “upset” for their TV partners, with Joe responding to her with: “Yeah, sound. No problem.”

It was only when producers told Maeve that the viral moment came to light.

In a tale as old as time, Joe Wood blamed the MAFS edit

What are some of the secrets of MAFS UK? Does Joe reveal all? 👀

We’ve heard MAFS cast members blame “the edit” countless times over the years, and countless times during season 10. Again, there is a solid argument for shady editing.

“Don’t believe everything you see, because, like I said, you get five or 10 minutes of a 12-hour filming day,” he said. “Even going off what I’ve seen about myself, I’d say there are good and bad things that are missing from it.”

Context is certainly king, but – and it’s a big but – if some cast members are coming off well in their “five or 10 minutes”, maybe the issue is less about the editing and more about personal choices? Just a thought.

