mafs uk 2025 cast some of which scouted and some of which applied

Uncovered: MAFS UK 2025 cast who actually applied, and who producers scouted for the show

I never would have guessed the producers picked Davide

It’s pretty standard now that only some cast members on reality TV shows actually applied. Producers scout out potential participants on social media. Here are the MAFS UK 2025 cast members we know who applied directly to the show, and who have admitted they were scouted.

April

April shared during an Insta Q&A that she applied for MAFS UK 2025, but “a few of the cast were scouted”.

Davide

Davide said in a TikTok video: “I didn’t apply for MAFS. I got scouted. And when they approached me, I was ready to give it my all. I went into the show with an open mind and an open heart. And I was willing.”

Davide was already big on TikTok before he went on MAFS. He shared content of his life as an flight attendant.

@daveanica

IFYYK ✈️Follow for more😅 (Filmed not on duty for comedy purposes) #cabincrew #cabincrewstories #flightattendantlife #airhostess #cabincrewjokes

♬ original sound – Davide Anica

Leah

“Actually the show who reached out to me for a couple of years, on the bounce,” Leah told the Radio Times, “and I contemplated it first, and I thought, ‘I don’t know if I’ll be good for reality TV.’ I say things off the cuff too easily.”

After Leah quit her nine-to-five to start her own business, the MAFS producers reached out again. “I had four missed calls from production. And they were like, ‘We want to get you into the show. What have we got to do to get you on?'” She agreed this time because she wanted to meet someone, and believed it was a sign from “the universe”.

Sarah

sarah mafs uk 2025 scouted applied

I’m surprised Sarah wasn’t scouted for her facial expressions tbh
(Image via Channel 4)

In a way, she both applied and was scouted. Sarah explained to the Press and Journal: “I had applied for the show the previous year, and then they reached out and asked if I was willing to come back for this year’s show, and I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s give it a go!

“I wasn’t expecting much to come of it, but then I got a call that I had been chosen and that they had found my match.”

