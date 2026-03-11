The Tab

Erm, Glasgow Caledonian University is actually one of the hardest unis to get into

Cali is up there with Oxbridge and St Andrews for lowest acceptance rates.

Georgia French | News

Your chances of getting into uni can vary wildly depending on where you apply. Some places seem pretty generous with their offers, while others will reject applicants like it’s their full-time hobby.

The toughest UK uni to get into right now actually isn’t Oxbridge, despite their whole intimidating libraries and centuries-old prestige thing. That crown goes to London School of Economics and Political Science, which only offered places to 15.8 per cent of applicants in the latest admissions cycle. Brutal.

A lot of people assume the most selective universities are all part of the Russell Group, but the stats say otherwise. A few universities outside that club are quietly rejecting more than half of the people who apply. Looking at you, University of the Arts London, University of St Andrews and Wrexham University.

The numbers come from UCAS and cover the 2025 admissions cycle — aka the freshers currently roaming campuses with tote bags and mild confusion about their timetable.

And then there’s the slightly unexpected entry: Glasgow Caledonian University.

Yes, really.

According to the figures, the uni sits comfortably among the UK’s top 30 most selective institutions, with an offer rate of 66.4 per cent. That means around one in three applicants doesn’t get in. Not exactly the “just rock up and they’ll let you in” vibe some people like to joke about.

We wont be hearing anymore Cali slander for a while, they’ve sure shown the ‘uni of’ lot and Strathy folk.

So, here are the 30 hardest UK universities to get into:

30. Keele University – 68.3 per cent

29. University of Hertfordshire – 68.0 per cent

28. University of Lancashire – 67.0 per cent

27. Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh – 67.0 per cent

26. University of Leeds – 66.5 per cent

25. University of Chichester – 66.4 per cent

24. Glasgow Caledonian University – 66.4 per cent

Wikipedia Commons

via Wikimedia Commons

23. Queen Mary University of London – 66.3 per cent

22. Health Sciences University (formerly AECC University College) – 65.8 per cent

21. University of Dundee – 65.2 per cent

20. University of Sunderland – 64.9 per cent

19. University of Bath – 64.7 per cent

18. City St George’s, University of London – 64.0 per cent

17. University of Manchester – 62.8 per cent

16. University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) – 62.5 per cent

15. London South Bank University – 62.1 per cent

14. University of Suffolk – 58.6 per cent

13. University of Strathclyde – 57.8 per cent

12. Leeds Arts University – 56.5 per cent

11. University of Buckingham – 52.5 per cent

10. University of Edinburgh – 51.8 per cent

9. King’s College London (KCL) – 50.5 per cent

8. University of the Arts London (UAL) – 47.3 per cent

via Wikimedia Commons

7. University College London (UCL) – 44.2 per cent

6. Wrexham University – 43.7 per cent

5. University of St Andrews – 39.7 per cent

4. Imperial College London – 25.3 per cent

3. University of Cambridge – 21.4 per cent

2. University of Oxford – 16.1 per cent

1. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 15.8 per cent

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Georgia French | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Wikipedia Commons

Glasgow Caledonian University plans to cut 100 jobs due to £10 million projected deficit

Louise Nugent on politics, women’s health and her Queen Margaret Union election campaign

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Latest

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday

Millie told All Stars producers she’d quit the show if Liam entered, in secret off-camera talks

Hayley Soen

‘I made that very clear’

Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are so many awful takes

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally hilarious

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday

Millie told All Stars producers she’d quit the show if Liam entered, in secret off-camera talks

Hayley Soen

‘I made that very clear’

Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are so many awful takes

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally hilarious

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors