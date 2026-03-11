The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

30 mins ago

In Bridgerton season four, Francesca devastatingly lost her husband John, but did you notice she was still wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding?

The happy couple got married in the post-credit scene, which would have taken place at least a few months after the final scenes of the show. That means it must have also been at least a few months since John’s funeral, but Francesca was still wearing black to her own brother’s wedding.

Weddings are supposed to be bright places full of love and joy, and she stuck out like a sore thumb surrounded by everyone in their pink, blue and floral dresses. So, why was she still wearing black?

In the Regency era when Bridgerton is set, it was actually customary for widows who had lost their husbands to wear black for a whole year. Yes, every single day for an entire year. These strict rituals surrounding death continued right up until the Victorian era, and were a way of expressing sorrow for the late relative as well as showing wealth and class.

As explained by the National Trust for Scotland, widows typically wore black for a full year and one day, followed by a “half-mourning” period where they would wear dark colours like grey or mauve for another nine to 12 months. The amount of time spent mourning depended on your relationship to the deceased person. Men who lost their spouse would only have to wear black for three to six months.

It wasn’t just a case of wearing black either. The “full mourning” period also involved being secluded from society, not going to many social engagements and wearing no jewellery. So, Benedict and Sophie’s wedding was probably the first social event Francesca had even been to since her husband’s tragic death, and everyone would have been very shocked to see her.

Featured image by: Netflix