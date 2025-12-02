The Tab
Drag Race UK lovebirds Catrin and Tayris finally give an update on if they’re together

They were kissing on set on the show when no one was looking, but here’s what’s happening now

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Drag Race UK season seven had one storyline we all were fasciated by and couldn’t actually get enough of – and that’s the fact that Catrin Feelings and Tayris Mongardi had a blossoming romance that was there for us all to see. Well, sort of. Seems a lot of it was going on behind the scenes. And by behind the scenes I mean hiding behind a bit of set during the musical and necking off. Feral! Whilst it’s been gorgeous seeing a spark blossom between two of the Drag Race UK season seven queens, it was extra good for us as viewers because they both made it to the final two episodes. Now Drag Race UK is wrapped and we all know filming was actually yonks ago for the queens, Catrin Feelings and Tayris Mongardi have given a big relationship update of what their status is now.

Was it a showmance!?

Since Drag Race UK had wrapped, everyone’s wanted to know if Tayris and Catrin really were in a relationship after Drag Race UK. In a thread on Twitter, Catty Feels gave us the tea and put any theories to bed what was going on between the pair. Catrin explained “So many of you have been asking and theorising about if the showmance was real? Are we in a relationship? How much did the engagement ring cost? So to answer your questions: After the show we both dated for a few months and in June of this year we broke up.

“Don’t worry there’s no beef (cos Tayris is vegetarian) unfortunately we found long distance to be a bit tricky and train tickets to be very expensive! In this time we ask for you to send your apologies and condolences in forms of cash in envelopes. Catrin and Tayris xx”

So it seems the pair really did make a go of it after the show but just the evil and cruel train fares of this country screwed it all up! To be fair getting to Brighton is an absolute mission unless you live in London. So nice that the (Catrin) Feelings were real though and the pair really did try to make a go of it.

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used the Bible as a source

University of Nottingham to sell £80m Castle Meadow Campus just months after it fully opened

Liz Burton

The campus has been dubbed a ‘vanity project’ by unions

stranger things dnd dungeons and dragons theory

The DnD games predicted Vecna’s ending, according to this trippy Stranger Things theory

Claudia Cox

This makes so much sense after the plot twist in season five

Spotify Wrapped 2025 choose artists

Debunking viral tweet claiming Spotify Wrapped 2025 lets you ‘choose’ your artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are fuming

