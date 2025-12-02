Drag Race UK lovebirds Catrin and Tayris finally give an update on if they’re together

5 hours ago

Drag Race UK season seven had one storyline we all were fasciated by and couldn’t actually get enough of – and that’s the fact that Catrin Feelings and Tayris Mongardi had a blossoming romance that was there for us all to see. Well, sort of. Seems a lot of it was going on behind the scenes. And by behind the scenes I mean hiding behind a bit of set during the musical and necking off. Feral! Whilst it’s been gorgeous seeing a spark blossom between two of the Drag Race UK season seven queens, it was extra good for us as viewers because they both made it to the final two episodes. Now Drag Race UK is wrapped and we all know filming was actually yonks ago for the queens, Catrin Feelings and Tayris Mongardi have given a big relationship update of what their status is now.

Was it a showmance!?

1/2 Hiya all! So many have you have been asking and theorising about if the showmance was real? Are we in a relationship? How much did the engagement ring cost? So to answer your questions: after the show we both dated for a few months and in June of this year we broke up. pic.twitter.com/RFK6KqufmR — Catty Feels (@CatrinFeelings) December 1, 2025

Since Drag Race UK had wrapped, everyone’s wanted to know if Tayris and Catrin really were in a relationship after Drag Race UK. In a thread on Twitter, Catty Feels gave us the tea and put any theories to bed what was going on between the pair. Catrin explained “So many of you have been asking and theorising about if the showmance was real? Are we in a relationship? How much did the engagement ring cost? So to answer your questions: After the show we both dated for a few months and in June of this year we broke up.

“Don’t worry there’s no beef (cos Tayris is vegetarian) unfortunately we found long distance to be a bit tricky and train tickets to be very expensive! In this time we ask for you to send your apologies and condolences in forms of cash in envelopes. Catrin and Tayris xx”

So it seems the pair really did make a go of it after the show but just the evil and cruel train fares of this country screwed it all up! To be fair getting to Brighton is an absolute mission unless you live in London. So nice that the (Catrin) Feelings were real though and the pair really did try to make a go of it.

