Right, here’s what ‘yellow font’ means on TikTok because the trend is everywhere

2 hours ago

A new trend has popped up on TikTok where people are sharing really deep things in yellow text on the screen, usually captioned with the hashtags “yellow font” and “yellow font theory”. It’s really confusing and as usual, nobody’s actually explaining what the trend actually means. So, here’s a full explanation if you’ve been wondering what the hell is going on.

Here’s what ‘yellow font’ actually means on TikTok

The yellow font trend is all about being emotionally vulnerable. You share something that highlights your vulnerability and write it in yellow text. So, yellow font theory has basically just become code for “I’m being really vulnerable right now”.

It’s set to the song (You Made It Feel Like) Home, which is from the soundtrack of the film Bones and All. One snippet of the track has been turned into a TikTok sound, which says: “Doesn’t matter if I’m right or wrong about that. Just matters that I feel it.”

The yellow font videos usually see people sharing a vulnerable situation that relates to these lyrics. For example, one says: “How I sound because I never know how to put the way I feel into words.”

“When I try explaining to something that I’m not mad about the act of the situation I’m mad about the principle of it because if roles were reversed it would be the ned pf the world,” another one says.

However, not everyone is using the yellow font for this reason. It’s basically now become another stupid way of getting engagement, too. People write something in yellow font and write “yellow font theory” to try and confuse everyone. Then, everyone comments asking what the hell it means, and their videos get loads of views in return.

So, there are technically two meanings to the yellow font trend. The first version is much better.

Featured image by: TikTok