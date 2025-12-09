The Tab

Right, here’s what ‘yellow font’ means on TikTok because the trend is everywhere

I’m confused

Ellissa Bain

A new trend has popped up on TikTok where people are sharing really deep things in yellow text on the screen, usually captioned with the hashtags “yellow font” and “yellow font theory”. It’s really confusing and as usual, nobody’s actually explaining what the trend actually means. So, here’s a full explanation if you’ve been wondering what the hell is going on.

Here’s what ‘yellow font’ actually means on TikTok

The yellow font trend is all about being emotionally vulnerable. You share something that highlights your vulnerability and write it in yellow text. So, yellow font theory has basically just become code for “I’m being really vulnerable right now”.

It’s set to the song (You Made It Feel Like) Home, which is from the soundtrack of the film Bones and All. One snippet of the track has been turned into a TikTok sound, which says: “Doesn’t matter if I’m right or wrong about that. Just matters that I feel it.”

The yellow font videos usually see people sharing a vulnerable situation that relates to these lyrics. For example, one says: “How I sound because I never know how to put the way I feel into words.”

“When I try explaining to something that I’m not mad about the act of the situation I’m mad about the principle of it because if roles were reversed it would be the ned pf the world,” another one says.

However, not everyone is using the yellow font for this reason. It’s basically now become another stupid way of getting engagement, too. People write something in yellow font and write “yellow font theory” to try and confuse everyone. Then, everyone comments asking what the hell it means, and their videos get loads of views in return.

So, there are technically two meanings to the yellow font trend. The first version is much better.

Ellissa Bain

Lancaster’s University Challenge 2026 Team Announced

Erin Malik

Your starter for… 2026

Brad Goreski Canada's Drag Race

Hang on, where’s Brad Goreski!? The real reason he’s not a Canada’s Drag Race judge anymore

Harrison Brocklehurst

It honestly feels like he just vanished

Putin

Russian politician names 23 UK towns and cities in ‘target list’, and it’s low-key terrifying

Kieran Galpin

All of the locations have one thing in common

50 Cent’s ‘violent’ past with ex girlfriend comes to light after huge Netflix Diddy doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend

Diddy

Diddy’s mum claps back at Netflix doc, addresses ‘abusive parent’ claims and if he really hit her

Kieran Galpin

A former friend of Diddy’s claimed he called his mum a ‘b*tch and slapped her’

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton speaks out about ‘cruel’ backlash and Netflix claims he ‘beat her’

Hayley Soen

She and her son Justin Combs have been put in a ‘heartbreaking game’

Right, here’s what ‘yellow font’ means on TikTok because the trend is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Stranger Things Winona Ryder snubbed

Justice for Joyce! Why everyone’s fuming Winona Ryder is getting snubbed by Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

The streets do not forget she was the main character

Cinnabon worker fired after ‘vile’ racist attack on two customers in shocking viral video

Ellissa Bain

The bakery chain has released a statement

Could this Stranger Things season five ‘set leak’ mean an old character will return?!

Hebe Hancock

Bring them back!

