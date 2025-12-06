The Tab

TikTok’s ‘facial harmony’ trend is back, so here’s why ‘midfaces’ are on your feed again

I really thought we were past this

Lucy McLaughlin | Trends

Another day, another toxic beauty trend on TikTok.

The idea of “facial harmony” first went viral on social media last year, though it’s been around as an artistic guideline for a lot longer than that. The term has recently reemerged on TikTok with a fresh wave of pseudoscientific filters, and with it numerous creators who are all reassuring users of the numerous ways they can “fix” their long midfaces, from make-up hacks to style changes.

So what actually is facial harmony?

@lydd222

i like to believe that i have good facial harmony😂😭 #goodfacialharmony #nomakeup #badfeaturesgoodharmony #facialharmony #badfeatures #badfeaturesgoodharmony

♬ original sound – raven

In real anatomy, the midface just means the middle section of the face, so the area between the lower eyelids and your upper mouth. The whole idea of the face being divided into thirds comes from classical art rather than science, with the “rule of thirds” appearing a lot in the Renaissance era.

Now TikTok lets you diagnose your own midface with the “33 33 33” filter, which slices your face into thirds and has been dubbed the “Golden Face Ratio” by users.

Facial harmony, meanwhile, just means proportions that look balanced. For the trend, people film extreme close-ups of their eyes, nose, lips or jaw, then pull the camera back to judge whether everything looks balanced together. The whole premise is that you can have individually “perfect” features but still end up with what TikTok calls poor facial harmony – and the opposite can be true too.

There is some element of science to facial harmony – we can subconsciously be more drawn to faces with more balanced features – but beauty is obviously not quantified by the measurements of your forehead to your chin.

Why is it back on TikTok now?

@evecatherine.r

#stitch with @Mora

♬ original sound – EVE

Most Read

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Spotify Wrapped 2025 club role

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Explaining the club and role feature you get assigned this year

More recently, one TikToker has claimed the “short midface trend has had a chokehold on us long midface girlies”, reigniting a debate about the whole concept of midfaces. “Cures” for long midfaces are being promoted by users too, who claim different makeup looks can obscure the perceived insecurity.

One dermatologist has reacted by saying “there’s no such thing as a face trend” . “That idea is dangerous; we need a little more self acceptance, and this is coming from somebody who does cosmetic procedures,” he added.

Other reaction stitches mocking the pseudoscience of it have been going viral, with another girl responding to a TikTok about long midfaces by simply screaming: “WHAT THE FUCK DOES THAT EVEN MEAN?”

Users have taken to the comments to share their frustrations, too. One person remarked: “We’re never making it out of patriachy man”, whilst another admitted “…guys we are losing the plot”.

Unfortunately, I think they may be onto something.

Featured image via TikTok @drmonicakieu /@evecatherine.r / @guzellikmodu

More on: TikTok Trends Viral
Lucy McLaughlin | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

I asked Paul C Brunson if TikTok’s bird theory actually works, and his response was brutal

The viral 3rd December sweater trend is back again on TikTok, so here’s what it means

What on earth does WANGHAF mean on TikTok?! Here’s the viral trend explained

Latest

TikTok’s ‘facial harmony’ trend is back, so here’s why ‘midfaces’ are on your feed again

Lucy McLaughlin

I really thought we were past this

Here are six stalls at the Exeter Christmas market for the perfect gift this holiday season

Cristina Ferrin

Because revision is hard and buying cute gifts is easy

sean combs p diddy and then a flyer for the basketball event

Here’s what really happened at Diddy’s City College basketball event, when nine people died

Claudia Cox

The judge ruled he shared responsibility for the deaths and injuries

The ultimate guide to Christmas markets in and around Durham

Hailey Tang

Except they progressively get further away…

Durham University to standardise all degrees for next year

May Thomson

The changes will impact module choices and assessments

Here’s what your favourite top five song of the year says about you as a KCL student

Rosanna McNeil

Some more psychoanalysis based off of your music taste

Zootopia 3 is confirmed, and the Zootopia 2 post-credit scene gives a big hint on the plot

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Everyone get excited

Wet Leg concert forced to stop twice at Cardiff’s Students’ Union amid safety concerns

Amy Ford

Fans screamed, ‘OUT, OUT, OUT!’ as audience members were removed by staff

A deep dive into the art of the Bristol seminar

Scarlet Richards

I guess we’ll never know

Here’s what’s going on with Lucas’ hair in Stranger Things season five and what it symbolises

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s actually a deep meaning

TikTok’s ‘facial harmony’ trend is back, so here’s why ‘midfaces’ are on your feed again

Lucy McLaughlin

I really thought we were past this

Here are six stalls at the Exeter Christmas market for the perfect gift this holiday season

Cristina Ferrin

Because revision is hard and buying cute gifts is easy

sean combs p diddy and then a flyer for the basketball event

Here’s what really happened at Diddy’s City College basketball event, when nine people died

Claudia Cox

The judge ruled he shared responsibility for the deaths and injuries

The ultimate guide to Christmas markets in and around Durham

Hailey Tang

Except they progressively get further away…

Durham University to standardise all degrees for next year

May Thomson

The changes will impact module choices and assessments

Here’s what your favourite top five song of the year says about you as a KCL student

Rosanna McNeil

Some more psychoanalysis based off of your music taste

Zootopia 3 is confirmed, and the Zootopia 2 post-credit scene gives a big hint on the plot

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Everyone get excited

Wet Leg concert forced to stop twice at Cardiff’s Students’ Union amid safety concerns

Amy Ford

Fans screamed, ‘OUT, OUT, OUT!’ as audience members were removed by staff

A deep dive into the art of the Bristol seminar

Scarlet Richards

I guess we’ll never know

Here’s what’s going on with Lucas’ hair in Stranger Things season five and what it symbolises

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s actually a deep meaning