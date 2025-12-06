Here are six stalls at the Exeter Christmas market for the perfect gift this holiday season

8 hours ago

The Exeter Christmas Market is back, bringing festive vibes, fairy lights, and the perfect excuse to start your Christmas shopping early.

Whether you’re hunting for thoughtful gifts, stocking fillers, or a little treat for yourself, the market is packed with independent stalls offering unique finds you won’t see on the high street.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the vast choice, so to make things easier, we’ve rounded up some of the very best stalls to visit this year, guaranteed to make your Christmas shopping stress-free.

1. Illumine Candles Co

If you’re stuck on what to buy someone this Christmas, this candle stall is a safe bet. Each year their range just gets better, with candles and wax melts in all different sizes and prices so there’s something for everyone.

Their Christmas scents are gorgeous without being too overpowering, and they also sell everyday fragrances that are perfect for keeping your home feeling cosy all year round. Everything is great quality, and these candles make an easy, thoughtful gift for friends, family – or yourself.

2. Sparkli Jewellery

If you love dainty, everyday jewellery with a little something extra, this stall is a must-visit. They offer a gorgeous range of affordable pieces, many made with real gemstones and pearls that add the perfect touch of colour and sparkle.

Whether you’re after something subtle for everyday wear or a standout piece for a night out, there’s plenty to choose from. The fact that they’re waterproof just makes it even better for easy, hassle-free wearing all year round and makes it the perfect gift for your best friends.

3. Forever Linked

If you’re looking for an experience as well as a present, this stall is perfect for you. They specialise in permanent welded jewellery – delicate bracelets, necklaces, and anklets that are custom fitted and welded on, so there’s no clasp and no chance of losing it.

It’s super popular with friends, couples, and anyone wanting a lasting keepsake, and watching the jewellery being welded on makes the whole experience feel that bit more special.

4. Great British Fudge Company

A classic gift for anyone with a serious sweet tooth, this fudge stall is impossible to walk past. Made in Devon, it’s rich, creamy, and guaranteed to be some of the best fudge you’ve ever tasted.

What really sets it apart is the huge range of flavours on offer – from Skittles and Jammie Dodgers to Baileys and more – so there’s something for everyone, whether you love traditional treats or something a little different.

5. The Antique Print Stall

This stall is perfect for décor lovers and sentimental souls alike, found in Princesshay rather than the Cathedral Green. It’s filled with beautiful antique prints in all kinds of styles, from detailed plant illustrations to old maps and vintage images.

Each piece feels unique and full of character, making it such a thoughtful gift for someone who loves their home to have a personal touch. It’s the kind of stall you can spend ages browsing and still find something special every time.

Wonky Pots by Dawn

If you’re on the lookout for something handmade with real charm, this stall is a total hidden gem also in Princesshay. They craft adorable ceramic tea-light holders shaped like little houses and cottages, and ornaments, each one hand-built and hand-painted.

The unique shapes and whimsical details give them a fairy-tale feel – perfect as a cosy gift, a special stocking filler, or a little decoration to bring some warmth into someone’s home. Whether you pick a mini cottage, a big tea-light house or a cute ornament, it’s the kind of handmade piece that feels personal and one-of-a-kind.