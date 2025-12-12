The Tab
Diddy allegedly carried out ‘revenge’ sexual assault when woman claimed this about Tupac’s death

He allegedly warned that she would ‘never be seen again’ if he wished

Netflix’s new documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning briefly revisits the decades-long speculation surrounding Tupac Shakur’s murder, including claims made by Duane “Keffe D” Davis about an alleged $1 million hit. Since the doc, a “revenge” sexual assault allegation, linked to Tupac, made in a 2024 civil lawsuit involving Sean “Diddy” Combs has resurfaced.

The allegation appears in a 2024 lawsuit filed by a woman named Ashley Parham

In October 2024, a woman called Ashley Parham filed a civil lawsuit in California accusing Diddy of rape, threats, and false imprisonment, as reported by the BBC at the time.

According to Parham’s complaint, she first came to Diddy’s attention in 2018 after she refused to join a video call he was allegedly part of. She claimed her refusal was based on a belief that he “had something to do” with Tupac’s murder, an allegation Diddy has always strongly denied. Parham said that, after overhearing her comment, he allegedly told her she would “pay for it”.

She said he later threatened her with a knife and assaulted her

Parham claimed that about a month later, she was invited to a friend’s home, where Diddy allegedly arrived without warning. According to the BBC, she alleged that he held a knife to her face. And she said he threatened to give her a “Glasgow smile” in retaliation for her Tupac remark. She also claimed he assaulted her using a TV remote control. And he allegedly warned that she would “never be seen again” if he wished.

Parham further alleged that she was then assaulted by multiple people. These claims have never been proven in any criminal court, and no criminal charges resulted from her reports.

Parham said she ran for help but no investigation followed

According to the lawsuit, Parham escaped to a neighbour’s home while gunshots were allegedly fired in her direction. She said she reported the incident to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, but no investigation took place. She later sought medical treatment, and staff reportedly contacted police again. Neither report led to a criminal case.

Diddy denied all wrongdoing, and has always denied involvement in Tupac’s death

Diddy’s legal team strongly denied Parham’s allegations at the time, calling the lawsuit a “money grab”. They also repeated his long-standing denial of any involvement in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder.

Now, the civil case has since begun to fall apart

Fresh court filings reported by KTVU Fox 2 show that Parham’s lawsuit is now on shaky ground. Both of her lawyers have withdrawn from the case, telling the judge that “certain conduct” by their client made continuing their work “impossible”. They also said there had been a major communication breakdown.

Also, more than a year after the lawsuit was filed, none of the defendants had yet been served. Several have since provided sworn alibis placing them nowhere near the alleged incident. Some defence lawyers have described the case as “scurrilous”, “demonstrably false”, and even “a fraud on the court”.

The judge has now ordered Parham to either find a new lawyer by early December or confirm that she intends to continue without legal representation.

