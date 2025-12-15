The Tab

‘I’m rich with good lawyers’: Finally, Bonnie Blue herself speaks out about her arrest in Bali

She’s ‘excited’ to share the video that got her banged up

Hayley Soen | Trends

After she was sentenced last week, Bonnie Blue has finally spoken out about her arrest in Bali and what went down. Bonnie Blue was arrested by police in Bali earlier this month, when she attempted to take her Bang Bus tour worldwide. Despite planning wild escapades sleeping with “barely legals” on the trip, the Bang Bus got banged up.

The huge police raid saw multiple Australian men also taken into custody at the same time as Bonnie, after a member of the public called the police and her studio was subsequently raided. She was called in over “suspected pornography or the creation of indecent video material”.

Her passport and the bus were seized, and reports suggested she could face up to 15 years behind bars under Indonesia’s strict Pornography Act. But now, it seems the authorities have instead focused on her misuse of her travel visa. She’s been banned from the country, and fined.

Bonnie Blue in Bali

via Bonnie Blue

Bonnie has just touched down in the UK again, after flying home following her trial. Bonnie kept up her reputation during the trial, as she arrived at court laughing and engaging with onlookers with a lollipop dangling from her mouth. She’s also laughed off the entire thing as she finally spoke out. 

In a bold statement to The Tab, she declared: “I’m rich and have good lawyers — did you really think I’d face jail time? From sharing fluids with barely legals to watching my content with corrupt men, let’s just say I’m excited to show you what got me in all this trouble. It cost me $20 to get out of prison, so I need to recuperate my huge losses. If you want to see what got me deported you can for less than my fine.”

This comes after she matter-of-factly told local journalists in Bali to “subscribe and you’ll find out,” when asked about future content plans while her case was still unfolding.

Bonnie Blue in Bali

via Bonnie Blue

Bonnie has also said she plans to tell everyone “the whole story” about what really went on in Bali, and revealed more details from her side of things.  In her first Instagram video since the incident, Bonnie claimed she was set up by a woman who organised her Bali tour – who she also claimed was paid $150k to set things up.

In a video, Bonnie said: “The girl that organised this whole trip for me, she was like: ‘Oh, I’ll sort security, hotels, lawyer, flights, everything.’ [She] charged me £75,000 ($150,000) – she has taken a big chunk of the money and then has reported me to the police, so thanks.”

@bonnie_btsx

lol watching this back & having no idea what was about to happen #grwm #prison #bonnieblue #bali #balipolice #arrested

♬ original sound – bonnie_btsx

 

She also spoke out in a GRWM video, which was filmed before the shoot that ended in her arrest. She’s obviously re-edited the clip and uploaded it with hindsight, as it’s now a get ready video “before I get arrested”.

In the video, off camera, a voice explained the concept of the shoot – which was the very video being filmed when Bonnie’s studio was raided a she was arrested. The shoot contained her and a bunch of men playing a guessing game about who hasn’t slept with Bonnie Blue. Bonnie then asked: “Are we just saying this is Schoolies 2025? Because if we say this is Bali 2025 I’ll literally be incriminating myself.” Awkward. 

She then continued by discussing the extra scrutiny her high profile and controversial approach has brought her, and said: “Anyone else could get away with it…because the Bali people aren’t going to look at them. Anything I post, the lawyers and Bali people are looking at.” 

The recording was made on the same day authorities later located and intercepted Bonnie, bringing everything to a sudden halt.  At the time of filming, she appeared unaware that police action was imminent.

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!

Diddy Justin Bieber resurfaced clip friendship

Resurfaced clip shows Diddy telling Justin Bieber to stay quiet about their ‘strange’ friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Everything ain’t for everybody’

