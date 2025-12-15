‘I’m rich with good lawyers’: Finally, Bonnie Blue herself speaks out about her arrest in Bali

7 hours ago

After she was sentenced last week, Bonnie Blue has finally spoken out about her arrest in Bali and what went down. Bonnie Blue was arrested by police in Bali earlier this month, when she attempted to take her Bang Bus tour worldwide. Despite planning wild escapades sleeping with “barely legals” on the trip, the Bang Bus got banged up.

The huge police raid saw multiple Australian men also taken into custody at the same time as Bonnie, after a member of the public called the police and her studio was subsequently raided. She was called in over “suspected pornography or the creation of indecent video material”.

Her passport and the bus were seized, and reports suggested she could face up to 15 years behind bars under Indonesia’s strict Pornography Act. But now, it seems the authorities have instead focused on her misuse of her travel visa. She’s been banned from the country, and fined.

Bonnie has just touched down in the UK again, after flying home following her trial. Bonnie kept up her reputation during the trial, as she arrived at court laughing and engaging with onlookers with a lollipop dangling from her mouth. She’s also laughed off the entire thing as she finally spoke out.

In a bold statement to The Tab, she declared: “I’m rich and have good lawyers — did you really think I’d face jail time? From sharing fluids with barely legals to watching my content with corrupt men, let’s just say I’m excited to show you what got me in all this trouble. It cost me $20 to get out of prison, so I need to recuperate my huge losses. If you want to see what got me deported you can for less than my fine.”

This comes after she matter-of-factly told local journalists in Bali to “subscribe and you’ll find out,” when asked about future content plans while her case was still unfolding.

Bonnie has also said she plans to tell everyone “the whole story” about what really went on in Bali, and revealed more details from her side of things. In her first Instagram video since the incident, Bonnie claimed she was set up by a woman who organised her Bali tour – who she also claimed was paid $150k to set things up.

In a video, Bonnie said: “The girl that organised this whole trip for me, she was like: ‘Oh, I’ll sort security, hotels, lawyer, flights, everything.’ [She] charged me £75,000 ($150,000) – she has taken a big chunk of the money and then has reported me to the police, so thanks.”

She also spoke out in a GRWM video, which was filmed before the shoot that ended in her arrest. She’s obviously re-edited the clip and uploaded it with hindsight, as it’s now a get ready video “before I get arrested”.

In the video, off camera, a voice explained the concept of the shoot – which was the very video being filmed when Bonnie’s studio was raided a she was arrested. The shoot contained her and a bunch of men playing a guessing game about who hasn’t slept with Bonnie Blue. Bonnie then asked: “Are we just saying this is Schoolies 2025? Because if we say this is Bali 2025 I’ll literally be incriminating myself.” Awkward.

She then continued by discussing the extra scrutiny her high profile and controversial approach has brought her, and said: “Anyone else could get away with it…because the Bali people aren’t going to look at them. Anything I post, the lawyers and Bali people are looking at.”

The recording was made on the same day authorities later located and intercepted Bonnie, bringing everything to a sudden halt. At the time of filming, she appeared unaware that police action was imminent.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.