Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Lily Phillips and a room of balaclava-clad men recently filmed a stunt for OnlyFans, and it feels a little like the queen of viral stunts is returning to her roots.

It must be the off-season in the OnlyFans industry right now, because Bonnie Blue is eerily silent – she MUST be planning something – and Lily Phillips is doing “cracking” events without really publicising it.

Information about the event itself is incredibly scarce, but Lily has posted a bunch of videos to her many (many) clipping accounts on Instagram. They say that a picture speaks a thousand words, so get ready to see a 10,000-page book on how we’ve failed as a species.

She gave out golden tickets to attendees

After filming the x-rated content, which I’m assuming is available on Lily’s OnlyFans, she gave out golden tickets like a naughty version of Willy Wonka – emphasis on the willy. Those tickets act as a “fast pass” for her next stunt, meaning those six lucky lads can skip past the infamous queue.

Side note: Whose dog is that?

They all got matching t-shirts

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @1113lilyphillips

Introducing the event in a Kylie Minogue-inspired fit, Lily’s gents were in matching t-shirts that read: “I cracked Lily Phillips.”

It’s like something from a zombie film

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @1113lilyphillips

Lily confessed, “I’m about to be ruined”, moments before the men pounced like zombies from The Walking Dead.

Babe, this is what lawsuits are made of

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @1113lilyphillips

Nothing good has ever happened on a casting couch, and it’s a nasty one at that. The colour is the yuckiest thing in the video. I know that’s saying a lot.

Was there a dress code?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @1113lilyphillips

Beyond the matching t-shirts, it seems all of the men were wearing dark blue jeans and black trainers. Was there a dress code? I have to know.

Safety first!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @1113lilyphillips

A silver lining of these viral OnlyFans stunts is perhaps the emphasis on safe s*x.

Omg, they got stickers too??

Lily must be particularly loaded this month, because she gave out t-shirts AND stickers at her cracking event. The only thing you get at Bonnie Blue’s is an inflated sense of self-worth.

The worst throw in history

She threw the condoms back like a bride and her bouquet, but she won’t be joining the NFL anytime soon.

Featured image credit: Lily Phillips/Instagram

More on: Lily Phillips OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually

