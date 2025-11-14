These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Lily Phillips and a room of balaclava-clad men recently filmed a stunt for OnlyFans, and it feels a little like the queen of viral stunts is returning to her roots.

It must be the off-season in the OnlyFans industry right now, because Bonnie Blue is eerily silent – she MUST be planning something – and Lily Phillips is doing “cracking” events without really publicising it.

Information about the event itself is incredibly scarce, but Lily has posted a bunch of videos to her many (many) clipping accounts on Instagram. They say that a picture speaks a thousand words, so get ready to see a 10,000-page book on how we’ve failed as a species.

She gave out golden tickets to attendees

After filming the x-rated content, which I’m assuming is available on Lily’s OnlyFans, she gave out golden tickets like a naughty version of Willy Wonka – emphasis on the willy. Those tickets act as a “fast pass” for her next stunt, meaning those six lucky lads can skip past the infamous queue.

Side note: Whose dog is that?

They all got matching t-shirts

Introducing the event in a Kylie Minogue-inspired fit, Lily’s gents were in matching t-shirts that read: “I cracked Lily Phillips.”

It’s like something from a zombie film

Lily confessed, “I’m about to be ruined”, moments before the men pounced like zombies from The Walking Dead.

Babe, this is what lawsuits are made of

Nothing good has ever happened on a casting couch, and it’s a nasty one at that. The colour is the yuckiest thing in the video. I know that’s saying a lot.

Was there a dress code?

Beyond the matching t-shirts, it seems all of the men were wearing dark blue jeans and black trainers. Was there a dress code? I have to know.

Safety first!

A silver lining of these viral OnlyFans stunts is perhaps the emphasis on safe s*x.

Omg, they got stickers too??

Lily must be particularly loaded this month, because she gave out t-shirts AND stickers at her cracking event. The only thing you get at Bonnie Blue’s is an inflated sense of self-worth.

The worst throw in history

She threw the condoms back like a bride and her bouquet, but she won’t be joining the NFL anytime soon.

